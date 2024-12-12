Ensemble projects are becoming rare nowadays — and that's setting aside several Marvel titles with superhero crossovers or Knives Out's star-studded mysteries. What we're really talking about are Garry Marshall-like productions, comedies that use a particular holiday or theme as a backdrop for a group of people on parallel journeys to cross paths. Although some of these films have been more successful than others, it's interesting to see several storylines taking place with an invisible string tying them together. It's something that Liz Feldman, the creator of Dead to Me, has managed to do in her latest series for Netflix, No Good Deed. Using Los Angeles real estate as her source of inspiration, Feldman has crafted a dark comedy following three families trying to call dibs on a listing that they consider their dream house, only to discover that beneath the lustrous walls of the 1920s Spanish-style villa lies an unsolved murder.

What Is 'No Good Deed' About?

Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul Morgan (Ray Romano) have been stuck in the past ever since their son was shot three years ago in a robbery gone wrong. In an attempt to move on, the couple decides to put their home on the market, and its first open house attracts the attention of several potential buyers. From the moment that Leslie Fisher (Abbi Jacobson) and her partner Sarah Weber (Poppy Liu) set foot on the Los Feliz property, they are blown away by how the place matches their vision board. After quitting IVF, their goal is to use their savings to find a place they can both call home. Yet, two other families are vying for the mansion, including soon-to-be parents Carla Owens (Teyonah Parris) and Dennis Sampson (O-T Fagbenle), as well as washed-up soap opera star JD Campbell (Luke Wilson) and his social-climbing wife, Margo Starling (Linda Cardellini).

While all of them pull strings to get their offer approved, the Morgans have unfinished business with Paul's brother, Mickey (Denis Leary). The latter is out of jail now and needs financial help to get his life back in order. After he blackmails them into handing him over $80,000, Lydia and Paul take drastic measures to ensure that Mickey will stay silent about what really happened on the night their son died. As the couple goes above and beyond to keep Mickey from spilling the beans, the audience is fed more and more clues as to the killer's identity and why the Morgans are so reluctant for the truth to come out.

Lisa Kudrow Adds Nuance to 'No Good Deed'

Image via Netflix

Netflix's newest black comedy balances dry wit with grief in a purposeful manner (much like Dead to Me), with the lead couple mourning over the loss of their child. Although Paul keeps his struggle to himself, Lydia is a walking embodiment of sadness and despair. She has barely left the house and her career as a talented pianist is no longer manageable, since her hands tremble whenever someone asks her why she hasn't touched the instrument in so long. Lisa Kudrow flexes her acting chops here, playing a character shattered by the thought of never seeing Jacob (Wyatt Aubrey) again and unsure whether letting go of her property is synonymous with letting go of the memories it holds. Although the Friends alum is often recognized for her impeccable comedic timing, her performance in No Good Deed further showcases her knack for emotional roles.

Related Lisa Kudrow Explains How a DM from Taika Waititi Landed Her a Role in ‘Time Bandits’ Before accepting the offer to do ‘Time Bandits,’ Kudrow asked Waititi, “Am I the piñata, or do you wanna fly me to the piñata party?”

Yet, the depth of Lydia's arc somewhat outshines her onscreen partner's. Romano's Paul is hurting, but his complicated relationship with Mickey prevents the viewer from diving too deep into his grief journey. When the character finally takes a trip down memory lane while roaming his late son's room, it's a moment that doesn't land as hard, since the build-up wasn't peppered with more foreshadowing glimpses. If there's one place where No Good Deed stumbles, it's in giving equal weight to Lydia and Paul's grieving processes, even when they differ.

'No Good Deed's Ensemble Embraces the Series' Satirical Humor

Close

Despite this, No Good Deed is a prime example of an ensemble piece done right. The three couples involved in the bidding war help to ground the show's satirical tone, with some of them defying their moral compass for the sake of claiming the dreamy property. It's hilarious to watch Leslie and Sarah become engulfed in the lore surrounding the Morgans' household, trespassing and snooping to uncover the secrets that the owners are working tirelessly to conceal. It's also impossible not to become drawn to Cardellini's Margo, whose web of lies makes her character hard to decipher. Although she is married to a wealthy actor and constantly spending his salary on high-end purses, she is far from satisfied. Watching Cardellini in a role that is the complete opposite of Dead to Me's sweet and nurturing Judy Hale is an undeniable treat.

Overall, Feldman's latest project builds on aspects of her previous Netflix series by once again using comedy as a vehicle to examine grief. Despite this common thread between the two shows, the creator successfully branches out into new territory by incorporating a fresh angle and relying on a packed cast to keep the story predominantly enjoyable throughout its eight-episode run. With rewarding performances (particularly from Kudrow and Cardellini) and a murder mystery that deeply examines character flaws, No Good Deed evokes the nostalgic feelings of a Garry Marshall film but with a darker comedic vein. Its satirical look at the buying and selling of an LA mansion makes for a nightmarish ride that is equally chaotic and delightful.

No Good Deed premieres December 12 on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved 7 10 No Good Deed Review Liz Feldman's newest dark comedy builds on the successful formula of Dead to Me while using real estate to push characters to the edge. Pros The series sets itself apart by using real estate as its focal point.

Lisa Kudrow's portrayal of the grief experience adds nuance to comedy.

No Good Deed is an ensemble piece that allows each character to be multi-faceted. Cons The series could've further leaned into the contrast between Lydia and Paul's grief journeys.

The pacing does falter halfway through, picking up towards the last two episodes.