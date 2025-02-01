Idris Elba will always be known for his role as Heimdall in the MCU's Thor franchise and also for playing the legendary detective John Luther in the hit series Luther, but more than 10 years ago he teamed up with an Abbott Elementary star for a crime thriller that just got a major streaming update. Elba stars alongside Taraji P. Henson and Leslie Bibb in No Good Deed, the 2014 horror flick following an unstable escaped convict who terrorizes a woman home alone with her children. The film has been without a streaming home for quite some time, currently only available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video, but now Tubi has taken matters into their own hands and dropped the film on the free streaming service as of February 1.

Aimee Lagos wrote the script for No Good Deed and Sam Miller stepped behind the camera to direct the film. No Good Deed was only the second movie that Lagos had written in her career, first making her screenwriting debut three years prior on 96 Minutes, the R-rated thriller starring Brittany Snow and Evan Ross. She has been tapped to serve as one of the scribes for I Almost Forgot About You, the upcoming drama starring Viola Davis. Sam Miller has also worked with Elba directing several episodes of the hit Luther series, and he ventured into Netflix's Marvel world to direct one episode of Luke Cage and an episode of Daredevil. He most recently helmed five episodes of A Gentleman in Moscow, the historical thriller series starring Ewan McGregor.

What Projects Does Idris Elba Have Coming Up?

Idris Elba will be seen later this year in Season 2 of Hijack, the Apple TV+ thriller series that has already wrapped filming but has not set an official release date for its premiere. He will also star as Man-at-Arms/Duncan in the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie that's currently in production, and he'll team up with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo and The Acolyte veteran Amandla Stenberg in Children of Blood and Bone, which is expected to release in 2027. Elba has been tapped for a role in Kathryn Bigelow's new movie with Netflix that also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Jason Clarke.

No Good Deed stars Idris Elba and Leslie Bibb, and was directed by Sam Miller. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch No Good Deed on Tubi.