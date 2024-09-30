Netflix has just unveiled the first teaser trailer for their latest dark comedy, No Good Deed, and it looks like a dark and deliciously good time. Created by Dead to Me mastermind Liz Feldman, the series stars Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano as Lydia and Paul, a couple on the verge of moving out of their picturesque 1920s Spanish-style villa in one of Los Angeles’ most sought-after neighborhoods but, wouldn't you know it, their plans to leave their empty nest behind turns a lot more complicated and sinister when they list it for sale, setting off an utterly chaotic real estate frenzy.

As multiple families race to secure the house they believe will solve all their problems, it turns out that Lydia and Paul are keeping some dark secrets about their house, and they would really prefer it if nobody found out about them. The tension starts to ratchet up more and more as these secrets threaten to unravel, and Lydia and Paul realize the only way out of their past is to face it head-on. With what looks like a great blend of dark comedy and suspense, the show looks like it'll take viewers on a fabulous exploration into how even the most beautiful homes can hide the darkest and ugliest secrets deep down within.

Who Else Is in the Cast of 'No Good Deed'?

The series also features a banging ensemble cast in addition to Kudrow and Romano, including the likes of Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu, Teyonah Parris, Luke Wilson, and guest stars like Matt Rogers, Chloe East, and Kate Moennig. Following the cancellation of Dead to Me, Feldman released a statement explaining the inspiration behind No Good Deed.

“'No Good Deed' was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house. I'm endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.”

The eight-episode series is produced by Feldman and Silver Tree, who both serve as directors too, alongside Will Ferrell, Christie Smith, and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions. The show will debut on Netflix on December 12. Check out the first trailer for the show above and be sure to keep your eye on Collider for more updates on your favorite series and movies.

GET NETFLIX