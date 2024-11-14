Netflix has just dropped the full trailer for their latest dark comedy, No Good Deed, and it looks like they've hit the tone of it square on the head judging by what we can see from the preview. Dead to Me guru Liz Feldman created the new series and it stars Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano as Lydia and Paul. The duo plays a couple on the verge of moving out of their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa in one of Los Angeles’ most desirable neighborhoods but, to their shock and horror, things don't go exactly according to plan. Things get much more sinister after they put it up for sale, which starts the most manic of real estate frenzies. The official logline reads:

"Multiple families all race to buy what they believe to be their dream house, convinced it will fix all of their very different problems. But as Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a true nightmare. As they struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside their longtime home, Paul and Lydia begin to realize that the only way they'll escape the past is to finally face it."

Who Else Is in the Cast of 'No Good Deed'?

The series also has a superb supporting cast in addition to Kudrow and Romano, including the likes of Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu, Teyonah Parris, Luke Wilson, and guest stars like Matt Rogers, Chloe East, and Kate Moennig. When Dead to Me was canned, Feldman released a statement explaining the inspiration behind No Good Deed, saying:

“No Good Deed was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house. I'm endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.”

The eight-episode series is produced by Feldman and Silver Tree, who both serve as directors too, alongside Will Ferrell, Christie Smith, and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions. The series is set to drop on Netflix on December 12, just in time for the holiday season when we all scramble to hide our secret messes from the family.

Check out the first trailer for No Good Deed above and be sure to keep your eye on Collider for more updates on your favorite series and movies.

