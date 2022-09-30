The cast for the upcoming R-rated Jennifer Lawrence-starring comedy expands as Ebon Moss-Bachrach has joined No Hard Feelings in an undisclosed role, according to a report from Deadline. The Sony Pictures film will release exclusively in theaters next summer on June 16, 2023.

While Moss-Bachrach's character details remain unknown, No Hard Feelings will star Lawrence, widely recognized for her role as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise, in the lead role. The film will center on Lawrence's character as she is hired to socialize with a wealthy couple's introverted son, played by Andrew Barth Feldman (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series). Alongside Lawrence and Feldman, Moss-Bachrach also joins Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) and Laura Benanti (Gossip Girl). They are set to play the parents of Feldman's character in the film. With a talented cast at the center of a new comedy from a filmmaker with an established history in the genre, No Hard Feelings could be a fun experience for audiences when it debuts next summer.

No Hard Feelings will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously helmed the 2019 hit comedy Good Boys, which was well received by critics, earning an 80% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 86% audience rating. Alongside directing, Stupnitsky co-writes the script with John Phillips, who also executive produces the film. Outside starring in the movie, Lawrence co-produces No Hard Feelings with Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, and Justine Ciarrochi. Additional information will likely be revealed as the film's release date begins to approach.

Image via FX

Alongside appearing in the upcoming R-rated comedy film, Moss-Bachrach will also be starring in Geechee, an upcoming supernatural thriller, with Andrea Riseborough (Birdman). He currently stars as the Rebel Arvel Skeen in Andor, the latest Star Wars series on Disney+. He also stars in The Bear, a comedy-drama series, as series regular Richie Jerimovich. Previously, Moss-Bachrach starred in hit shows such as HBO's Girls as Desi Harperin, Netflix's The Punisher as David Lieberman, and HBO's John Adams as historical figure John Quincy Adams. While little information about his role in No Hard Feelings has been revealed, with a diverse range of roles, Moss-Bachrach looks to be another talented addition to the film's growing cast.

No Hard Feelings is set to be released on June 16, 2023. Check out the official trailer for Good Boys, which Stupnitsky directed, below.