Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.

While the announcement didn't provide any specific details about his role, it's reported that Broderick will play the rich husband to Laura Benanti's (Gossip Girl) character, who was recently announced to star in the upcoming film. The two will appear in the movie as the parents of Andrew Barth Feldman (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), who befriends Lawrence in the story. The film will center on Lawrence's character as she is hired to socialize with the couple's introverted son. Additional information on the film will likely be revealed as its release date approaches closer.

With a set of talented actors at the center of a film from an established comedic director, No Hard Feelings could be an exciting film for fans of the genre to look out for when it debuts next summer. Stupnitsky co-writes the script for No Hard Feelings with John Phillips (Dirty Grandpa), who also serves as an executive producer. Alongside starring in the film, Lawrence is also attached to the project as a producer with Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, and Justine Ciarrochi. The film, which Sony Pictures will release, will debut in theaters next summer on June 16, 2023.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Laura Benanti Cast Opposite Jennifer Lawrence In R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’

Widely recognized for his roles as the titular character in Ferris Bueller's Day Off and for providing his voice to Simba in Disney's The Lion King, Broderick has recently starred in television shows such as Daybreak and Better Things. Outside the screen, Broderick has also appeared on stage in the revival of the comedy play Plaza Suite. An upcoming project to which the actor is attached includes The Gettysburg Address, a documentary where he will lend his voice as the narrator. He will also appear alongside Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black) in Painkiller. The upcoming Netflix miniseries will focus on the origins of the opioid crisis, set to be released on a currently undetermined date. Now attached to No Hard Feelings, the actor can return to some of his comedic charms when the film releases next summer.

No Hard Feelings will be released on June 16, 2023. Check out the official trailer for Good Boys, which Stupnitsky directed, below.