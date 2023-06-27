In No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence stars as Maddie Barker, a 32-year-old Uber driver who loses her car after it is repossessed. Needing access to a vehicle to afford the property taxes on the house her mother left her, she answers the call of the parents of 19-year-old Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) to date him to try and bring him out of his shell. As the pair grow closer, they each learn more about themselves and each other.

No Hard Feelings is a throwback to the R-rated comedies of the past, where swear words and sex jokes are thrown out left, right, and center. Beyond all the dirty humor the movie does feature a fair helping of heart thanks to the connection that blossoms between Maddie and Percy. Aside from the two leads, No Hard Feelings also features a charming supporting cast that help both characters discover their true selves.

This article contains minor spoilers for No Hard Feelings

6 Laird and Allison

Percy's overprotective parents, Laird (Matthew Broderick) and Allison (Laura Benanti) are a wealthy couple who live a life of luxury with their only son. They monitor every aspect of his life, such as tracking him using his phone, and secretly hire Maddie to date him as they worry that his introverted nature will see him ostracized when he soon moves away for college.

While it is understandable that Laird and Allison want what's best for their son, hiring a stranger to take his virginity is a slight overreach. They do come across as well-meaning, however, and it is hard to dislike them as they are shown to show genuine love for Percy, even if they can be awkward when it comes to giving him personal space.

5 Jim

Jim (Scott MacArthur) is the partner of Sarah (Natalie Morales), and he is always present during Sarah and Maddie's hangouts. A surfer who serves as the comic relief, Jim regularly provides barbs and one-liners as the girls discuss Maddie's situation, but possesses a softer side under his rough exterior.

Jim delivers some of the best lines in No Hard Feelings, and is shown to be a dependable and caring partner to the pregnant Sarah. Even though she admits she only slept with him on their first date because she was "worried he was going to kill her", they are shown to have the most functional relationship of the cast.

4 Gary

Gary the tow-truck driver (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) kick-starts Maddie's dilemma by arriving at her house one morning and towing away her car. It is revealed that he had a fling with Maddie that lasted several months, and that he was hurt by her decision to end things. Her attempts to win him over are foiled by her latest hook-up.

Gary is not the sharpest tool in the shed, but he is shown to be a decent person that was hurt by a bad break-up, something that most people can relate to. Maddie tells him that a big reason she left him was due to his indecisiveness, and this is hilariously showcased later when he can't decide what to order for breakfast, which makes him endearing.

3 Sarah

Maddie's best friend who works with her at a local bar, Sarah is Maddie's main pillar of support as she often leans on her for advice throughout the movie. Heavily pregnant, Sarah struggles with wanting to stay in her hometown while finding the right place to raise a child, but is always around for Maddie to talk to.

Everybody needs a Sarah in their life, that person we can lean on in times of need to discuss all of our problems, and who is not afraid to tell us some hard truths. After her mother's passing, Sarah is the person Maddie is closest to in their town, and it is hard to see Maddie growing into the person she becomes without Sarah in her corner.

2 Maddie

The protagonist of No Hard Feelings, Maddie starts the movie as a self-destructive but relatable character. Her efforts to woo Percy can be overbearing, but the audience understands she is doing it to save the house that is special to her. Maddie's headstrong nature makes her endearing, and her trait of always sticking up for herself and her friends is a positive one.

Maddie is the classic protagonist who changes into a better person throughout the movie, eventually becoming the person she always desired to be. By the end of No Hard Feelings she is able to make peace with her past relationships, move on from the town she has always lived in, and stop worrying about the absent father that does not deserve to be in her life.

1 Percy

Everybody knows a Percy, or has been a Percy. He is the classic kid who would rather spend time in his room playing video games instead of being outside. About to move away from his parents to start college, he finds himself the victim of the movie's central plot as those around him try to shake him into the person they think he should be.

Percy is a kind and respectful young man, spending his free time volunteering at the animal shelter. While he lacks confidence, he is a genuinely good person who just needs a subtle push to start believing in himself. Hiring an older woman to seduce him may be going too far, but it does set Percy down the path of growing into a likable person with a heart of gold.

