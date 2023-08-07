The Big Picture No Hard Feelings, the raunchy Jennifer Lawrence comedy, will be available to watch at home on digital and Blu-ray/DVD after a successful theatrical run.

This R-rated comedy brought back a much-needed dose of humor to theaters dominated by big-budget blockbusters like Marvel and Disney.

Audiences have shown a demand for R-rated comedies, as proven by the success of other films like Cocaine Bear and Joy Ride released this year.

No Hard Feelings is coming home. That's right, the Jennifer Lawrence raunch-com will soon be viewable from the comfort of your own home. After an impressive theatrical run, the film is set to be released on digital on August 15, and on. Blu-ray and DVD on August 29.

The R-rated comedy sizzled at the box office this summer and brought a level of raunchy humor back to the theaters that have been seriously lacking in the thicket of Marvel, Disney, and action-packed blockbusters. It's the highest-grossing R-rated comedy since the 2019 film Good Boys. The Sony picture stars Lawrence, who also serves as a producer on the film, as a washed-up thirty-something in need of cash to keep up her already precarious lifestyle. She is hired by two concerned parents to 'date' their teenage son, who doesn't seem to be advancing at the same pace as his peers.

The Return of the Raunch-Com

The film was met with generally positive reviews, with a 70% positive critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film did especially well with audiences, as indicated by its 87% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film brings a casual and humorous tone that has been seriously lacking in recent theatrical releases, especially post-COVID. It seems that studios are betting on high-budget and high-octane films that draw on familiar IP in order to draw audiences back into theaters. Films such as Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick absolutely dominated the box office last year.

Image via Sony/Columbia Pictures

However, it seems that audiences have a growing appetite for plain and simple humor as well. Films such as Cocaine Bear, an R-rated action comedy that was released this February, have brought in impressive numbers at the box office, proving that people still want to see R-rated comedies. Other films, such as Joy Ride, which was also released this year, are giving us a taste of raunchy and wild comedy.

Along with Lawrence, the film also stars Matthew Broderick and Andrew Barth Feldman. The film was directed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously worked on films such as the 2011 film Bad Teacher and the 2009 film Year One. The film was written by Stupnitsky and John Phillips. Check out a trailer for the film down below: