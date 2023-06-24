It's nice to have you back, J-Law. Jennifer Lawrence's return to the big screen arrived this weekend in the shape of No Hard Feelings, a big, broad, raunchy, coming-of-age sex comedy from Sony and Columbia Pictures, which the studio hopes can be the catalyst for the return of R-rated theatrical releases following a reconditioning of audiences in a post-pandemic world. And the initial signs are very positive.

Lawrence takes on the role of Maddie Barker, an Uber driver residing in Montauk, New York. Maddie's financial troubles escalate when her car is repossessed, pushing her towards the brink of bankruptcy. However, a glimmer of hope appears when she comes across an intriguing Craigslist advertisement for an unconventional job opportunity. The offer comes from a couple who are concerned about their 19-year-old son, Percy, and his apparent disinterest in dating and intimacy. In exchange for Maddie dating Percy and introducing him to the realm of adult relationships, his parents promise her a Buick Regal, offering a potential solution to her financial woes.

As the weekend approached, No Hard Feelings was initially expected to have a modest opening of around $12 million. However, surpassing these projections, the risqué movie which also features the likes of Andrew Barth Feldman as Percy, Matthew Broderick as Percy's dad, and Laura Benanti as Percy's mom, is now anticipated to debut with approximately $15 million.

Image via Sony

Lawrence Shows All She's Got

The movie, which sits at around 67% positive on Rotten Tomatoes has, more importantly for the studios, an 88% approval rating from audiences and received a 4-star PostTrak rating. While critical appraisal has been somewhat mixed - although, Collider felt the film was well worth seeing praising Lawrence as a "comedy powerhouse" in it - it's almost universally accepted that the film stands tall thanks to the performance of its lead actress.

Lawrence has been out of the limelight somewhat since her initial breakout years, which culminated in her Academy Award win for Silver Linings Playbook. Recognised as a very funny and down-to-earth person, it's almost surprising that this is her first outright comedy film - and it may well be the way forward for her.

Her portrayal of Maddie is layered, nuanced, broad at times and subtle at others, and more than anything, she fully commits to, and buys into, the role - and no scene probably sums this up more than midway through the film when Maddie and Percy decide to go midnight skinny dipping. We've seen this scene before - two characters are caught short, when some drunken kids steal their clothes.

The aftermath, as depicted here, is show-stopping as Lawrence storms from the sea in her birthday suit and proceeds to beat the holy hell out of the three kids who dared ruin her day. It's the kind of fearless display, lacking in ego whatsoever, that made her a star in the first place. Here's to much more like this in the future.

You can check out the trailer for No Hard Feelings, playing in theaters now, down below.