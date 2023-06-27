Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for No Hard Feelings.

With a promising box office debut and a generally favorable reception, No Hard Feelings is one of the few theatrically-released comedies that shows promise for the future of laughter at the movies. Directed by Gene Stupnitsky, the film stars Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie Barker, a comedic role that finally makes use of Lawrence’s naturally hilarious charm. The film centers on Lawrence’s character getting paid by a pair of concerned parents, played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti, to “date” their son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman). According to his parents, Percy is too reclusive to successfully go off to college, so they pay Maddie to break Percy out of his shell before he moves out. As ridiculous as this setup is, it’s actually not the first time a movie has centered on a pair of concerned parents paying a woman to help their son grow up. That honor goes to 2006’s Failure to Launch.

What Is ‘Failure to Launch’ About?

Right around the peak of the 2000s romantic comedy boom, Paramount Pictures released Failure to Launch. The film stars Matthew McConaughey, pre-McConaissance (the McMiddle Ages, if you will), during his reign as King of the Rom-coms and Sarah Jessica Parker hot off her run as the iconic Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. McConaughey stars as Tripp, a mid-30s man with a successful career who still lives at home. Tripp’s parents, played by Kathy Bates and Terry Bradshaw, are desperate for their son to move out, so they hire an expert to speed the process along, Parker’s Paula. Paula specializes in “failure to launch” cases, men whose low self-esteem and poor social skills inhibit them from leaving the nest. She dates them to boost their confidence and get them to imagine life without their parents. As anyone who’s seen a romantic comedy can guess, Paula ends up falling in love with Tripp, and after some rocky reveals, they end up together. Though not a critical darling, the film was a hit with audiences and at the box office.

In addition to reveling in the assured allures of its leads, with McConaughey as a hunky charisma machine and Parker as a fashionable dating expert, Failure to Launch’s biggest success is the well-assembled supporting cast. Bradshaw brings surprisingly effective comedic chops as Tripp’s father and, unsurprisingly, Bates adds emotional sincerity to Tripp’s mother. Zooey Deschanel is wonderfully strange as Paula’s roommate, Kit, in a role that allows her to retain her famous quirkiness, but with a darker edge. Tripp’s best friends are played by a pre-The Hangover pairing of Justin Bartha and Bradley Cooper, who both get to add their goofy appeals to their eccentric characters. Failure to Launch may not be the most inventive 2000s romantic comedy, but it’s hard to watch a cast this wonderful have this much fun together and not have a good time yourself.

How Does ‘No Hard Feelings’ Compare to ‘Failure to Launch’?

As suggested, the two films are most obviously connected by their stories. In both films, the parents are desperate for their sons to grow up, even though they are depicted as enabling their behaviors. In both films, a woman is paid by the parents to help their son mature, though Parker’s Paula is a professional and Lawrence’s is not. In both, the two leads each learn from one another and change by the end of the film. Also, unrelated to the plot, but of note for the small-world effect, the films share a married set of stars (Failure to Launch’s Parker and No Hard Feelings’ Broderick have been married since 1997).

Though No Hard Feelings and Failure to Launch share a similar plot, they are differentiated from one another by genre. Failure to Launch is rooted firmly in rom-com territory, meaning the film adheres closely to romantic comedy conventions. The first and most important convention is the coming together of the mismatched pair of protagonists. Whereas Tripp’s living at home and inability to fall in love is presented as a sign of his immaturity, Paula’s job and confidence are supposed to signal her self-sufficiency. Over the course of the film, it is revealed that the roles are reversed, and it is Paula that actually needs to find romance. The two fall in love and end up together, providing the typical and expected conclusion of the romantic comedy formula. The second convention is the film’s focus on gender difference. Fully embracing stereotypes, Failure to Launch creates a world where men and women behave entirely differently, down to the point where Paula’s job depends on a foolproof formula for what she can do as a woman to strengthen her male clients’ egos. As seen with Tripp, this includes attending sporting events and playing paintball to prove she’s “not like other girls,” even though she’s only doing so as part of her act.

As a sex comedy, No Hard Feelings is freer from the romantic comedy tropes. The film still focuses on a pair of mismatched leads, as proclaimed by the film’s “Pretty. Awkward.” marketing campaign. However, the film is, from the beginning, well-aware that this pair should not be together. Rather than following a narrative where the two end up a romantic couple, Maddie and Percy form an affectionate friendship by the film’s conclusion. Additionally, the film is far less interested in playing on gender difference and more on generational difference. When Maddie goes to one of Percy’s pre-college parties, she is bombarded by signs that she doesn’t belong, including being recorded on cell phones, breaking into rooms to find teens watching videos rather than hooking up, and even one party goer asking if she is someone’s mom.

Where both films do converge comedically is in their use of physical comedy and sight gags. For No Hard Feelings, this often means putting Lawrence in situations that are funny partly just for the sight of seeing an acclaimed Oscar-winning actress doing such ridiculous things. Moments like these include Lawrence exaggeratedly trying to steal her car back from a tow truck or hanging on to the windshield of Percy’s car. Even the more subtle physical gags work because of Lawrence’s presence, like when she must climb the steep stairs of Percy’s parents’ house in rollerblades. Of course, the most shocking physical-sight gag, and surely the one most people will leave the theater discussing, is when Lawrence emerges from the ocean fully nude to beat up a group of teenage thieves.

Failure to Launch takes a similar path, even including a nude sight gag courtesy of Bradshaw’s backside when his character enjoys time in his “naked room.” While a memorable visual, this film’s primary physical comedy comes from its absurd animal humor. Over the course of the movie, Tripp gets bitten by a chipmunk, a dolphin, and a lizard, with each encounter involving McConaughey either flailing about to get free from the animal or falling because of it. While it may sound sophomoric, like No Hard Feelings, part of the laughter comes from watching McConaughey participate in such ludicrous stunts. Additionally, Kit’s main comedic line of action comes from her antagonistic relationship with a mockingbird. After not being able to sleep because of the bird’s singing, Bartha’s Ace helps Kit shoot the bird with a BB gun. After accidentally hitting the bird too hard, Kit and Ace perform CPR on the bird, including Bartha performing mouth-to-mouth to resuscitate it. Though No Hard Feelings and Failure to Launch don’t share all the same kinds of gags, they both wring their humor from watching lovable performers do preposterous things.

As suggested by the earlier discussion of Failure to Launch’s focus on gender difference, the formula established by Failure to Launch is well in need of an update. Luckily, and maybe even surprisingly, No Hard Feelings answers this call. As noted above, No Hard Feelings is less interested in embracing stereotypical gender norms. This is also evidenced by the characters themselves, with Maddie being the more assertive and aggressive of the pair, traits typically reserved for male leads in rom-coms of the 2000s.

Additionally, Failure to Launch is told primarily through Tripp’s perspective, with his character being the one with whom the audience is asked to identify. No Hard Feelings, on the other hand, places the hired woman as the central protagonist, flipping the perspective through with the story unfolds. This flip is significant because Failure to Launch neglects to give Paula much of a meaningful backstory. At one point, Kit makes reference to Paula beginning her career because a man who lived with his parents once broke her heart. Tripp, though, gets a far more realized character, as his stunted maturation is unveiled over the course of several scenes to be a consequence of his former fiancé’s unexpected death, his need to care for her orphaned son, and his parents’ inability to help him process his grief. Oddly enough, the ending of Failure to Launch makes Tripp seem like nothing but a victim of circumstance and Paula as the only one needing to have actually changed. By flipping the narrative perspective, No Hard Feelings does a better job of giving the hired woman character a multi-dimensional character (Maddie takes the job of dating Percy because she faces eviction from the house she inherited from her late mother). No Hard Feelings’ conclusion is thus far more satisfying because there is a more equitable depiction of development.

For all the reasons explored above, Failure to Launch and No Hard Feelings make for a great double feature. Not only is Failure to Launch a spiritual successor of sorts to No Hard Feelings, but the latter offers an update to the former’s formula that is more appreciated by those who have seen both. The two films share similar sensibilities likely to be appreciated by those who have seen No Hard Feelings and are looking for more or who are fans of Failure to Launch and want to see something new.