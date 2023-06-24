What should have theoretically been the second weekend in a row to be dominated by The Flash has taken a completely different shape. Now that it is clear that the DC superhero film has bombed, a smattering of releases — both old and new — occupied spots in the top five list at this weekend’s domestic box office. Leading the pack on Friday is Sony’s No Hard Feelings, but ultimately, the weekend will go to one of two animated films, Elemental or Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse.

No Hard Feelings, the comedy film starring Jennifer Lawrence as a millennial woman who agrees to “date” an introverted 19-year-old man to get him out of his shell, is notable for being one of the rare R-rated studio comedies to get a proper theatrical release in the post-pandemic era. It legitimately has the power to revive the financial feasibility of the entire genre if it does well. And it looks like it actually is. No Hard Feelings grossed $6.2 million on Friday (including $2.1 million in Thursday previews), and is projected to make around $15 million in its opening weekend. The movie will duke it out with The Flash this weekend for the third spot.

Sony claimed the number two spot at the Friday box office as well, with holdover hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse staging something of a resurgence as audiences look for alternatives to The Flash, which is eyeing a massive 70% second weekend drop -- among the worst that in the superhero genre's history. Across the Spider-Verse added $5.7 million on Friday, pushing it running domestic total to $303 million. Astoundingly, the film is on the verge of passing Spider-Man: Homecoming $334 million lifetime domestic haul, and has a good shot at passing Spider-Man: Far From Home’s $390 million lifetime haul by the end of its run. Things aren’t looking so good for The Flash, though. After opening to a disappointing $55 million last weekend, the film is looking at a second weekend haul between $14 million and $16 million.

Image by Annamaria Ward

There Are Multiple Close Races To Keep an Eye on This Weekend

After delivering the second-worst opening in Pixar’s history ($29 million), Elemental is showing some signs of life this weekend. The new original film from the once-unbeatable studio is eyeing a soft 39% drop, after adding $5.6 million on its second Friday. This takes the film past the $50 million mark domestically. Elemental should hit around $65 million by Sunday, after adding a projected $18 million this weekend and potentially taking the top spot. After a hefty 66% fall last weekend, Paramount’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is looking at another disappointing showing at the domestic box office. The sixth film in the long-running action franchise has now collected $114 million stateside, which doesn’t bode well for Paramount’s plans to use it as a launchpad for a new trilogy (and maybe even spinoffs). Globally, the movie will pass the $300 million mark this weekend, which means that it’s still the lowest-grossing entry in the Transformers series.

Elsewhere, director Wes Anderson’s latest film, Asteroid City, successfully expanded nationwide this weekend, after delivering the best specialty box office per-theater average since 2016’s La La Land last weekend. The movie is projected to gross $9.6 million this weekend, after making $3.8 million on Friday (this is actually higher than Rise of the Beasts’ $3.1 million). You can watch our interview with Asteroid City stars Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman here, and stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.