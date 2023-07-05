Giving R-rated studio comedies a much-needed shot in the arm, Sony’s No Hard Feelings has passed an important milestone at the global box office. After a little over 10 days in theaters, the film has crossed the $50 million mark worldwide, and is on track to becoming the highest-grossing original R-rated studio comedy since 2019’s Good Boys. Incidentally, both movies have been directed by Gene Stupnitsky, who, before becoming the James Cameron of raunchy cinema, was best known for his work on NBC's The Office, along with his producing partner Lee Eisenberg.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence — who also serves as producer on the picture via her Excellent Cadaver banner — No Hard Feelings has grossed $31 million domestically, and another $20 million from overseas territories, for a running worldwide haul of $51 million. By comparison, Good Boys concluded its run with $83 million in domestic theaters and $111 million worldwide. Both films received positive reviews, but courted controversy. A certain section of the audience wasn’t too keen on watching pre-teens engage in decidedly profane behavior in Good Boys, and No Hard Feelings — about a millennial woman who agrees to “date” a sheltered teenage boy at his parents’ behest — has been criticized for promoting sexual grooming. Stupnitsky told The Hollywood Reporter in response to these criticisms that the filmmakers “took great pains to be careful about the ick factor," and assured audiences that they wouldn't feel the same way after watching the film.

No Hard Feelings currently sits at a “fresh” 69% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Nate Richard praised Lawrence’s performance in his review, and wrote, “Lawrence flexes her comedy muscles in both her dialogue and physical comedy, taking some bold swings with some of the things she does on screen, and it pays off extremely well.”

Image via Sony

RELATED: The 10 Best R-Rated Comedies of the Past 5 Years

The film marks a bit of a departure for the Oscar-winning star, who spent several years working in the franchise space, but found herself growing disillusioned and taking a two-year sabbatical. She said at the film’s London premiere that the script — written by Stupnitsky and John Phillips — was the funniest she’d ever read, and impossible to pass up on. Her co-star, the newcomer Andrew Barth Feldman, put his Harvard studies on hold to participate in the project.

Could This Signal a Comeback for Raunchy Studio Comedies?

Movies like No Hard Feelings aren’t often made for theatrical release these days, with most R-rated comedies heading straight streaming. The sub-genre arguably experienced its heyday a little more than a decade ago, with everything even remotely Judd Apatow-adjacent seemingly striking gold at the box office. Some of these movies made upwards of $200 million worldwide, and things peaked with Seth MacFarlane's Ted, which grossed more than $500 million worldwide in 2012. The upcoming film Joy Ride would hope to capitalize on renewed interest in raunchy comedies for adults, when it debuts in theaters this Friday. You can watch a red band trailer for No Hard Feelings here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.