Columbia Pictures has just set the release date for Jennifer Lawrence's next starring role in No Hard Feelings. The film is currently in the works with The Office producer and writer Gene Stupnitsky at the helm and John Phillips co-writing alongside him. Billed as "an R-rated comedy with heart," the film will premiere on June 16, 2023.

Little is known about the finer details of the film, but previous reporting indicates that there a number of studios were enamored with the project. Deadline reported back in 2021 that the film had fallen under the larger Sony Pictures umbrella after it offered a sizable deal that just barely topped the other suitors that were in hot pursuit. With Lawrence attached as the star coming off of a slew of high-profile appearances, the film caught the eye of streamers in particular who looked to cash in on a big name and experienced creatives. What also helped Sony is that the company promised Stupnitsky and Phillips a spot in theaters for the film.

No Hard Feelings sounds like the perfect film to land with Stupnitsky and Phillips. The pair have stayed heavily in the realm of edgy comedy over the years with Good Boys and Bad Grandpa among their most relevant previous experiences. Stupnitsky cut his teeth as a feature director with Good Boys, though he was at the forefront of this brand of raunchy humor after penning the Cameron Diaz-led Bad Teacher, which eventually went on to get its own television series and, at one point, was slated for a sequel. Neither Stupnitsky nor Phillips has been on the big screen since 2019, so this will mark their grand return with one of the most prolific modern actresses in tow.

Lawrence's career has taken off since the 2010s when she starred in The Hunger Games trilogy as its lead Katniss Everdeen. With those films catching fire at the box office, she went from Monk, Medium, and The Bill Engvall Show to a household name almost instantly, stacking major acclaim in a relatively short period of time. She'd go on to appear in the X-Men films before joining forces with director Adam McKay for her most recent big hit Don't Look Up, as well as his next film Bad Blood, which is currently in pre-production. Along the way, she also earned her lone Oscar win for the 2012 darling Silver Linings Playbook as well as recognition for her performances in Joy, Winter's Bone, and American Hustle.

Aside from starring, Lawrence will also work as a producer on No Hard Feelings, joining Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, and Justine Polsky. Phillips serves as the lone executive producer on the project at this point.

No Hard Feelings is slated for release in theaters on June 16, 2023. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as the rest of the cast and details of the film are announced.