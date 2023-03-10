Jennifer Lawrence may have been absent from the screen for a few years, but she has come back with a vengeance. After making Don’t Look Up and Causeway, she reminded the world of why she was one of Hollywood's top talents, and now with the birth of her own production company, Excellent Cadaver, she is in a new and exciting phase in her career. She now joins the ranks of several other actors like Reese Witherspoon, Margot Robbie, and Regina King as she can choose her own work and get it off the ground. While many expected Lawrence to stick with more prestige fare, that isn't the case with her newest film, which is the raunchy R-Rated comedy No Hard Feelings, a coming-of-age film with a unique story and perspective sure to charm critics and audiences alike.

For anybody wondering when, how, and where they can watch No Hard Feelings, you’ve come to the right place.

When Is No Hard Feelings Releasing?

No Hard Feelings was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on June 16, 2023, by Sony Pictures Releasing, but was recently delayed by one week to June 23.

Is There a Trailer for No Hard Feelings?

Sony Pictures released the first official red band trailer for No Hard Feelings on March 9, 2023. Set to Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," the edgy trailer gives us a good look at the film's goofy tone and R-rated sense of humor as Jennifer Lawrence attempts to seduce Andrew Barth Feldman.

What Is No Hard Feelings About?

No Hard Feelings will center around a Long Island ne’er do well who is hired by a wealthy couple to socialize with their introverted son before he heads to college. Reports have described the film as having heavy influence from Bad Teacher and Risky Business.

The official synopsis from Sony reads:

On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.

Who Is Making No Hard Feelings?

The director of No Hard Feelings is Gene Stupnitsky. Stupnitksy got his start directing and writing on popular TV sitcoms like The Office where he worked on the episodes “The Lover” and “Michael Scott Paper Company”. From there, he created his own show alongside Stephen Merchant called Hello Ladies, which centered around a socially inept Englishman living in Los Angeles who is intent on becoming a real ladies' man. His first writing credit for a feature film came in 2009 with Year One, a comedy starring Michael Cera and Jack Black. It centered on two hunter-gatherers, Zed and Oh, who are banished from their community and subsequently travel to the City of Sodom. He also served as a writer on the film and TV series adaptation of Bad Teacher. He made his directorial debut in 2019 with Good Boys starring Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, Keith L Williams, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, and Midori Francis, and produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The film centers around a group of young boys on the cusp of becoming teenagers who embark on an epic quest to fix their broken drone before their parents get home. Stupnitsky also co-wrote the script with executive producer John Phillips (Good Boys).

Jennifer Lawrence, as mentioned, is producing the movie alongside Justine Polsky, Naomi Odenkirk, Phillips, Marc Provissiero, and Alex Saks. Eigil Bryld (In Bruges) is the cinematographer for the film.

Who's In the Cast of No Hard Feelings?

Jennifer Lawrence takes on the lead role as the woman tasked with teaching this college-bound kid about life. Lawrence got her start as a teen actress on the sitcom The Billy Engvall Show. Her first breakthrough performance came in 2010 when she starred in Winter’s Bone, which centered around a young poverty-stricken girl who, in order to protect her family, must locate her missing father amidst the dark wilderness and dangerous drug deals. Her performance earned rave reviews and her first Oscar nomination making her one of the youngest nominees in the Best Actress category. Her status as a movie star was cemented the following year when she starred in X-Men: First Class as Mystique and later, The Hunger Games as Katniss Everdeen. She also received critical acclaim for her work with director David O. Russell on the films Joy, American Hustle, and Silver Linings Playbook, where she played Tiffany Maxwell, a young widow who offers Pat, a bipolar divorced man, the chance to get his wife back by competing in a dance competition. She received an Oscar nomination for all three performances and won for Silver Linings Playbook. She has gone on to win praise for roles in Darren Aronofsky’s Mother and the climate change satire Don’t Look Up. Recently, she starred in and produced Causeway, the story of an army veteran with brain trauma who returns home and tries to adapt to her new life.

Andrew Barth Feldman stars alongside her as the young man she mentors. Feldman may be relatively new to the film industry, but he is hardly a novice. Broadway fans will recognize him for his role in Dear Evan Hansen as the titular character from 2019 to 2020.

Another Broadway star in the film is Matthew Broderick. Broderick is most well known for his roles as a teen heartthrob in the 1980s, specifically Ferris Bueller’s Day Off where he plays Ferris, a charismatic teen who fakes sickness to treat his best friend and his girlfriend to their best day off. In recent years, he has split his time between film and theater, starring in several Broadway shows like How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and The Producers. He has also starred in films like Manchester by the Sea, Rules Don’t Apply, and Tower Heist.

Laura Benanti gives the film its third Broadway star. Benanti has starred in musicals like Gypsy, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and My Fair Lady. She has also starred in several TV shows like The Good Wife, Younger, and Go On.

Natalie Morales also stars in the film. Morales is most famous for her work on TV starring in shows like White Collar, Parks & Recreation, Dead to Me, and The Grinder. She has also starred in several films like Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Battle of the Sexes, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Ebon Moss-Bacharach, Scott MacArthur, Kyle Mooney, and Hasan Minhaj round out the supporting cast. Moss-Bacharach is famous for his work on TV shows like Girls, The Punisher, and The Bear, in which he plays Richie, the de-facto manager of a family-owned Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago who is also grieving the death of his best friend. Mooney made a name for himself on Saturday Night Live where he often wrote and starred in sketches with Beck Bennett. Minhaj got his start as a correspondent on The Daily Show and has since created his own comedy news show, Patriot Act, which ran from 2018 to 2020. MacArthur is most known for his role as Jimmy Shepherd on the short-lived sitcom The Mick, which also starred Kaitlin Olson.