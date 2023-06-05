Over what’s been a lengthy and award-winning career, Jennifer Lawrence has had her fair share of “R” rated movies. From her time opposite Bradley Cooper in the romantic drama Silver Linings Playbook to her turn in Darren Aronofsky’s mind-bending thriller Mother!, Lawrence has never held back from pushing content into the adult zone. But, it’s with her upcoming role in Gene Stupnitsky and Sony’s No Hard Feelings that The Hunger Games franchise star will completely push the envelope as a grown woman who’s hired to help a shy teen step into adulthood.

After not one, but two red band trailers have been released to showcase the crass and over-the-top sexualized comedy that audiences can expect to see in No Hard Feelings, a brand-new teaser tops them all. With bleep after bleep, the clip shows off the adventure, sensuality, and comedy of the Good Boys director’s latest film with Lawrence and the rest of the cast tossing out every word in the book. Slapped with the highest rating from the MPAA, the film earned its “R” mark for “some graphic nudity, brief drug use, sexual content, and language,” each of which is on full display in the latest teaser.

In No Hard Feelings, Lawrence stars as Maddie, a woman working as an Uber driver who finds herself in a desperate situation after her car is repossessed. Scouring Craigslist for a new money-making opportunity, Maddie stumbles upon a strange post from two parents (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) who want someone to help their introverted 19-year-old son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) come out of his shell before shipping off for college and stepping into adulthood. Worried that their son has no interest in dating, sex, or anything out of his comfort zone, the parents promise that if Maddie can help Percy out, they’ll give her a Buick Regal for her troubles. From what we’ve seen from clips and trailers, madness ensues as Maddie puts Percy on a wild ride toward the next chapter of his life.

Image via Sony

Who’s Behind No Hard Feelings?

The title serves as Stupnitsky’s sophomore return to filmmaking following his work on 2019’s Good Boys. Having writing credits on Good Boys, Bad Teacher, and Year One, he also co-penned the feature alongside Dirty Grandpa scribe John Phillips. Filling out the feature’s ensemble cast is Natalie Morales (White Collar), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), Scott MacArthur (The Mick), Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj), and Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live).

Check out the latest teaser for No Hard Feelings below and watch the chaos unfold when the film lands in theaters on June 23.