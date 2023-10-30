The Big Picture Naked fight scenes featuring men and women are becoming more common in film and television, challenging traditional notions of vulnerability and sexualization.

The fight scenes in Borat, The Righteous Gemstones, and No Hard Feelings showcase the use of nudity as a symbol of freedom, liberation, and empowerment.

These scenes demonstrate a shift in the entertainment industry towards embracing a wider range of body types and genders, leveling the playing field and removing the stigma surrounding body image.

She comes out at night, she's ready to fight, and she’s naked. In short, she's a man-eater. Jennifer Lawrence turned heads this year summer, starring in the comedy blockbuster, No Hard Feelings. As the film made its streaming debut on Netflix this week, one particular scene is sticking out in people's minds. Lawrence battles a bunch of kids on the beach stark naked and throws a wicked punch. Similarly, another scene caused a raucous among audiences this year, in Season 3 of the HBO Max comedy, The Righteous Gemstones. As two men fight over the affection of one woman, one of them happens to be naked. As they strangle and choke hold one another with butt cheeks flying out in the open, one cannot help but wonder how film and television reached this point of nude liberation. Disrobing in films used to mean something different. It meant rose petals and declarations of love. It meant sexualizing bodies, particularly women. In the year 2023, it means it's time to fight. Bodies are not just seen as something to be desired anymore, they are constructed weapons used for comedic purposes in the strangest of circumstances. The world of entertainment is working to remove the stigma surrounding body image one naked fight at a time, and it's a hell of a ride to experience.

Journey back to the year of 2006. One movie in particular was making major waves, and that movie was Borat. Starring Sacha Baron Cohen in the titular role as a Kazakstahnian reporter traveling around America, one scene that is still engraved into audiences' brains is a naked fight scene between Borat and his producer, Azamat (Ken Davitian). The two have an extremely graphic fight, and their naked bodies are displayed with no detail spared. The two men have no shame in their exposed bodies. Whether you found the scene vulgar or funny, two men were finally naked on-screen – men who did not fit the beauty standards of a Hollywood male body type.

'Borat' Influenced a Generation of Naked Fight Scenes

At the time Borat debuted, audiences had become so immune to looking at and objectifying Womens naked bodies on screen that two naked men was seen as taking it too far. But, as the years have progressed, the notorious naked fight scene in Borat has proven more influential in film and television than anyone could have ever imagined. Just last year, Alexander Skarsgård starred in the critically acclaimed, The Northman (2022), and the movie ends with a climactic battle on top of an erupting volcano. Skarsgård is naked, bleeding, and bare as he fights his equally chiseled nemesis, but finds freedom in shedding the clothes that bound him while fighting to the death. Nobility has been found in nudity, and whether it's for comedy or drama, it's becoming a symbol of freedom and liberation.

'The Righteous Gemstones' Stares Toxic Masculinity Right in the Face

Fast-forward to 2023, and television gifted us with perhaps the best fight scene of the year. In The Righteous Gemstones, the enfeebled BJ (Tim Baltz) discovers that his wife, Judy Gemstone (Edi Paterson), is cheating on him. Instead of cowering from his problems, he faces them head-on. Confronting the other man in question, the vulgar Stephen, (Stephen Schneider), BJ breaks into his home to find him unsuspecting and naked, but the show must go on. BJ is forced to not only face the male anatomy but also his masculinity as he gets a bad beating from Stephen. Unfolding throughout Episode 6 in Season 3, titled "For Out of the Heart Comes Evil Thoughts," the quarrel is a callback to Borat as the men battle over their own wounded egos. Their toxic masculinity and pride may quite literally be the death of them as they fight over a woman, and Stephen's nudity is a glaring example of just how fragile men's egos are.

The fight scene is a perfect execution of slapstick comedy, but it's also a groundbreaking moment. Audiences are becoming used to seeing the male naked body on screen in vulnerable positions, which is revolutionary. Television has seen an extreme increase in male nudity of all shapes and sizes within the last few years, including Gen V and Euphoria, and it's leveled the playing field between genders. Women aren't the only ones getting undressed anymore, and men can be vulnerable with their bodies without it being treated as a weakness. The scene in The Righteous Gemstones is a highlight of Season 3 as it's cemented its place within the growing list of men who fight in the nude as they find freedom in vulnerability. But 2023 also asked itself, why let men have all the fun? Women should free the nip too.

'No Hard Feelings' Lets Women Fight Dirty Too

Jennifer Lawrence kicks a lot of butt in No Hard Feelings. Playing a lying, scheming, mess of a woman, Lawrence has never been more liberated on screen. After her character, Maddie answers a Craiglist ad that asks her to date the shy 19-year-old Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) per the request of his parents, she finds freedom in behaving badly. The most liberating scene in the film comes when the pair skinny-dip in the ocean, and a crew of teenagers steals their clothes, believing it to be a fun little prank. Turns out the joke is on them as Maddie comes charging out of the water, completely naked. She throws the first punch, and the camera is not shy in showing her naked form as she hands out jabs and takes a few blows too. The camera doesn't care about her naked body, it cares about showing the fight, and it allows the oppressive construct of gender to fade away from the screen.

Since film's conception, the movies have had a very simple relationship to female bodies. They're ogled and are meant to be eye candy for not only the men on screen but for the men watching too. No Hard Feelings begs to differ. The fight scene on the beach has gone viral after the movie debuted on Netflix this week, and it would have lost most of its power if Maddie wasn't completely naked. Audiences are so used to associating naked women on screen with vulnerability, that when it's used for something else, it's nothing short of a miracle. Maddie's body is a weapon that she uses to stand up for herself, and she does not have an ounce of shame. It doesn't matter what her gender is. It doesn't matter if she has clothes on or not. She is empowered, and fearless, and also happens to win the fight by a landslide. It's one of the best standout fight sequences in recent memory, and its grit is cranked up to 11 as the slapstick comedy of a 30-something-year-old woman battling teenagers while naked plays out.

Jennifer Lawrence Is the Naked Fighter We Deserve

Jennifer Lawrence has always been vocal when discussing the unfair beauty standards women are forced into and has also shared the personal struggles she's faced in the industry. Ever since starring in The Hunger Games series, she's revealed how studios have tried to control her body and what she looks like. Additionally, media outlets have tirelessly reported and commented on her appearance for years too. In No Hard Feelings, Lawrence takes control over her body, and the naked fight scene is a funny, shining jewel within the movie. She truly is a man-eater at that moment, prowling the beach at night. She's no longer the prey, she is the hunter. Women need more opportunities to be just as vile and violent as men, and this scene proves that the male gaze has no place in movies. Her naked body is the whole point of the fight. It is no longer an object, it's a living, breathing fighting machine, and it's hers, and hers alone.

Nakedness typically means vulnerability, weakness, and something to hide. In the year 2023, it means throwing a punch. As No Hard Feelings continues to trend on Netflix, hopefully, it's a reminder that anything men can do, women can do too. Naked slapstick comedy is not reserved just for the male form, so bring on more fights with angry, raging women. Both The Righteous Gemstones and No Hard Feelings establish that the naked body does not need to be sexualized to serve its purpose on the silver screen. Men's and Women's bodies are more than something to be looked at. They are weapons, and it does not matter what they look like.

No Hard Feelings is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

