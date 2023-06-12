Jennifer Lawrence's latest film, No Hard Feelings, is coming to theaters on June 23. But don't worry, you won't have to wait until then to secure your seats for the summer's premiere R-rated sex-comedy because tickets for the film are now on sale via Fandango.

No Hard Feelings is Jennifer Lawrence's first acting role since the 2021 disaster comedy Don't Look Up. Her career got its start in the late 2000s, starring in television and film projects. However, it was her 2010 film Winter's Bone that led to her rise to movie star status. Her performance in the film was nominated for an Academy Award. After this role, she spent the next several years starring in both blockbuster franchises such as The Hunger Games, and Oscar-fodder such as The Silver Linings Playbook. Regardless of the project, Lawrence's performances are always a stand-out. However, in recent years she has eased up on acting roles and has taken up the role of producer on several projects. As it happens, Lawrence will serve as a producer on No Hard Feelings.

The film stars Lawrence as a Montauk, New York Uber driver named Maddie Barker. When Maddie's car is repossessed, putting her at risk of bankruptcy, she finds a small hope of financial solvency in an intriguing Craigslist ad for an unusual job. Her new employers are two parents who are concerned over their 19-year-old son Percy's lack of interest in dating or sex. Percy's parents promise to give Maddie a Buick Regal in exchange for dating their son and giving him a proper introduction into 'adult' life. As expected, chaos and hijinx ensue. Starring alongside Lawrence are Andrew Barth Feldman as Percy, Matthew Broderick as Percy's dad, and Laura Benanti as Percy's mom.

Image via Sony

RELATED:

The Decades-Long Journey To Get The Flash to the Big Screen

The red band trailer gave us an extended look at the comedy and showed us Lawrence's return to form as a raunchy, smart-mouthed, comedic talent. The film echoes other classic coming-of-age comedies such as the 1983 classic Risky Business and the 1985 film Weird Science, both of which center on teenage boys who find connection with older women (lab made or hired), who give them their first taste of adulthood. However, No Hard Feelings looks to take a different approach, instead focusing on the perspective of the hired hand, and giving us a look into the churn of her chaotic and unstable life.

No Hard Feelings is directed by Gene Stupnitsky and comes from a screenplay by Stupnitsky and John Philips. You can now buy tickets for the film on Fandango's website.