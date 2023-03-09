Since we first heard about the plot of Gene Stupnitsky’s (Good Boys) return to filmmaking in No Hard Feelings, it was obvious that the man responsible for co-penning the laugh-out-loud comedy Bad Teacher and several of our favorite The Office episodes was back in action for his next co-written and directed film. Today, we’re getting our first look at the crass comedy in a red band trailer that features Jennifer Lawrence as a woman willing to do anything to find financial security.

From the jump, the trailer solidifies Lawrence’s Maddie as a woman who doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her. Down on her luck, Maddie is about to lose her house and finds herself faced with a court order that sees a reclaiming of her assets—starting with her car. Paying her bills as an Uber driver, she now has no idea how she’ll fill up her bank account until her friend (Natalie Morales, Dead to Me) steps in to save the day. Pouring over the help-wanted ads, Maddie’s pal finds a job posting for a family looking for help to get their teenage son out of his comfort zone before he heads off to college.

Up for the task at hand, Maddie interviews with the boys’ helicopter parents (Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti) who are concerned that their introverted son, Percy (Andrew Feldman) is nowhere near ready to take on the world on his own. As the trailer plays out, we see Maddie take a hands-on approach to help the teen out on his journey of self-discovery and letting go of his limiting beliefs, with plenty of comedic slapstick moments on the way.

Image via Sony

Also starring in the film is The Mick and The Righteous Gemstones star Scott MacArthur and The Bear and The Dropout's Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Stupnitsky wrote the script alongside Dirty Grandpa scribe John Phillips, who will also serve as an executive producer. The duo previously collaborated on Stupnitsky’s feature Good Boys which Phillips joined as an associate producer. Along with starring, Lawrence will produce No Hard Feelings with Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Justine Ciarrocchi, and Naomi Odenkirk. Kerry Orent executive produces.

While she’s been majorly known for her roles in dramas and action flicks, the Academy Award-winning Lawrence will have another chance to display her comedic chops that we last saw in Adam Mckay’s Don’t Look Up. Stacked with an A-list cast and well-timed bits, we’re looking forward to seeing more clips of No Hard Feelings in the approaching weeks.

Check out the trailer below and catch the film when it lands in theaters on June 23, 2023.