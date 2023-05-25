Jennifer Lawrence is up to no good in a new red band trailer for Sony’s No Hard Feelings. Returning to (if you ask us) her best genre, Lawrence steals the spotlight in the sophomore comedy from Good Boys writer and director, Gene Stupnitsky. The marketing team has been all over this one, providing us with a slew of images and a previously released red band trailer.

Sharing her undeniable talent for wit, sarcasm, and physical comedy, the trailer introduces us to Lawrence’s Maddie behind the bar at her waterfront restaurant job. With a vibe that any of us who’ve worked in the service industry can absolutely feel, Maddie catches an attitude with a customer who comes in at 11:57 demanding to be served before the drinks begin flowing at 12. The interaction between the angry customer and lackadaisical bartender sets the tone for the movie as Maddie tries job after job but continuously finds herself broke. An Uber driver without a car, Maddie is willing to do just about anything to get the money for a vehicle. When a concerned couple puts out an ad for an experienced woman to “prepare” their son for college, Maddie answers the call and puts her bold and crass attitude into overdrive to help the young introverted man. Throughout the trailer, there are a lot of slapstick and awkward moments as Maddie scrapes her way out of the lowest point of her life.

Along with Lawrence, No Hard Feelings is packed with an A-list cast that also includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off), Natalie Morales (The Middleman), Tony Award recipient Laura Benanti, Scott MacArthur (The Mick), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live), and Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj).

Image via Sony

Who’s Behind No Hard Feelings?

Along with helming, Stupnitsky also penned the film’s script alongside Dirty Grandpa writer John Phillips. Holding writing and directing credits for Good Boys, the former also worked on the Harold Ramis-directed flick Year One as well as Jake Kasdan’s Bad Teacher. Upping the ante and adding her name as a producer, Lawrence will represent her Excellent Cadaver banner. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Justine Ciarrocchi, and Naomi Odenkirk fill out the production team with Phillips and Kerry Orent joining as executive producers.

Check out the latest red band trailer for Lawrence’s next raucous comedy below and catch No Hard Feelings when it lands in theaters on June 23.