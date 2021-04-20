SpectreVision has released first look photos for its upcoming historical drama, No Man of God. Starring Luke Kirby as serial killer Ted Bundy and Elijah Wood as Bill Hagmaier, the FBI agent he ultimately confessed to, the film chronicles the interviews they had before Bundy’s execution, and the unique relationship they formed.

The images put both characters front-and-center, offering a glimpse of their uncomfortable chemistry, as well as their period-appropriate looks. The historical accuracy of their interviews was important to the production, as Wood and director Amber Sealey highlighted in their interview with Entertainment Weekly. Said Wood, ”the film is really comprised of a series of conversations and those conversations are lifted in part from real conversations and then recollections from Bill of these conversations.”

Indeed, the production consulted with Hagmaier directly. “I became quite good friends with him," Sealey said. "He was wonderful and so available. I would call him and ask, 'What did this feel like?' I could ask him about the emotional stuff, the family stuff, and then all he way down to, 'What color belts would you wear?'"

Kirby is no stranger to well-observed period work, with memorable turns in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Deuce. Even so, he initially declined the part. Sealey recounted the efforts she took to bring Kirby onto the project:

“We had some really talented brilliant actors interested in the role, but I couldn't get Luke out of my head. We just went through the normal channels, through his reps, and he turned it down. I was like no, he has to play Bundy. I knew some friends of his, and I hunted him down, and said, 'Just meet me, just to talk, and get to know each other.' We ended up really liking each other as friends and I said, 'Look, all the reasons why you don't want to play Bundy are exactly why I want you to play him.' So then he said 'Yes.'"

Wood, who co-founded SpectreVision in 2010 and has mostly remained off-camera on the company’s productions, also didn’t initially envision himself in the film. “As it pertains to things that we do with our company, I'm never reading material thinking of myself as an actor," Wood said. "I'm only ever thinking as a producer. It was a significant way through the process that I was like, I actually do want to do this. I love Bill and I love his journey in this relationship.”

Check out the first look photos below. No word yet on when No Man of God will release, so stay tuned for further details.

