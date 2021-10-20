Hello Games is taking a page out of Dune's handbook for No Man's Sky's Halloween update. To celebrate the spooky season and coincide with the sci-fi epic's nearing release, giant sandworms called Titan Worms have been added to the game as part of the Expedition Four: Emergence event and you can have one as a rideable pet.

These giant worms give off heavy Dune vibes with their massive, gaping maws and ability to quickly burrow through the sand, though they don't quite match the massive scale of the Dune worms. One terrifying advantage they do have over the sandworms of Arrakis is that they can fly, meaning the new planet of Wasan has a sky full of sandworms waiting to crash down on you. Hello Games has also shown off various versions of the Titan Worms, some of which are, according to the studio, more horrifying than the others. The launch trailer for the update plays up the horror aspect of these creatures as they can ambush you at night or during the common sandstorms of Wasan.

Image via Hello Games

Expedition Four will pit you against the worms with your task to investigate areas impacted by the worms and clear out the Hungering Tendrils there. As you cleanse the planet, a sinister narrative will unfold revealing the dark actions of a cult that lived on Wasan which sounds eerily like the Fremen. Once you've collected the Vile Spawn left behind and discovered the history of the cult, you'll have to confront Atlas with your troubling findings.

Completing the expedition comes with its own set of rewards, including a new cosmetic worm head and trophy. The big prize though is having your very own Dune worm to ride around the sky. As part of the recent Companions update, you can tame and grow your own sandworm pal to take you on a journey through the stars. You can even feed and pet the sandworm which, under normal circumstances, is probably not advisable unless you're one of the Fremen with mastery over the creatures.

The No Man's Sky Halloween update is out now and there's a new trailer showing off the monstrous Titan Worms. Check it out below.

