Hello Games is celebrating the 5-year anniversary of their ambitious universe sandbox No Man's Sky and they brought a little something for fans. During a special video commemorating the occasion, the devs added a little teaser at the end confirming that the game is getting a new update titled Frontiers.

Frontiers will be the 17th major free update to No Man's Sky since its launch back in 2016. The game started off on the wrong foot as the massive amount of hype combined with overpromising from the devs made it a disappointment to many. Since then, the game has wormed its way into the hearts of players through constant free expansions in order to make Sean Murray and Hello Games' original vision a reality. Murray reflected on the game's journey on the Playstation Blog, noting how even the team was shocked upon seeing No Man's Sky grow over the years.

RELATED: A Look Back at the 'Left 4 Dead' Games and the Story of Turtle Rock StudiosThe anniversary video runs through all the major events of the game's history, from launch through every update so far before ending on a screen that slowly reveals the new expansion's title. So far, nothing is known about Frontiers aside from the name, however. Like the previous updates to No Man's Sky, it'll be another significant content update that further deepens the gameplay loop that has changed quite significantly since launch. Previous updates to the game introduced multiplayer, base-building, mechs, procedural generation, rideable creatures, and much more.

Murray promises that the update is coming in the near future and that Hello Games will have more information as the launch draws closer. Here's what he had to say about the upcoming Frontiers expansion:

And finally, as we push forward to 2021, our next update Frontiers is something I’m very excited about. In some ways it is just another update, but in other ways it’s a missing piece of the sci-fi fantasy that we’ve always wanted to add, and very fitting for our fifth anniversary. There is still a lot we want to try, so much we are still excited for. The next step on that journey is not far off. We’ll have more to share on Frontiers with travellers very soon.

No Man's Sky remains the gold standard for recovering a game after a difficult launch and it seems Hello Games is far from done expanding it. Check out the anniversary video below for a journey through its history.

