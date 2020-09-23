‘No Man’s Sky Origins’ Update Adds Millions of Procedurally Generated Worlds, Now With Sandworms!

Introducing…No Man’s Sky Origins Update 3.0, “Origins”, dramatically expands the universe of No Man’s Sky. Explore a stranger, richer and more varied universe, with deeper planetary diversity, dramatic new terrain, a host of new creatures, new weather conditions, colossal buildings, and much more. www.nomanssky.com/origins-update

No Man’s Sky has been a fascinating example of the many things that can go right and very, very wrong in launching a new, original video game. The indie title from Hello Games originally launched on PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows in 2016, and for Xbox One in 2018, promising a nearly infinitely explorable universe of procedurally generated worlds. Needless to say, the game came up a bit short of expectations. However, Hello Games didn’t give up. Despite developing the game alongside Sony Interactive Entertainment to begin with, creator Sean Murray addressed the company’s missteps regarding both communication and delivery. No Man’s Sky has become all the better for it over the few short years since its inauspicious launch, adding VR, multiplayer, and plenty of quality-of-life improvements. The latest arrives today.

The trailer above shows off just a bit of what No Man’s Sky Origins, the game’s latest patch available today, brings to the title. This update basically doubles the game … which, as an understatement, is huge. So huge, in fact, that you should probably head to the update’s web site for the full rundown of patch notes and additions. (It also happens to be on sale with a 50% discount for PlayStation Plus members, as well as Steam, so maybe yours truly will finally check it out, too?) We’ve provided a few highlights from the site below:

Update 3.0, Origins, dramatically expands the universe of No Man’s Sky. Explore a stranger, richer and more varied universe, with deeper planetary diversity, dramatic new terrain, a host of new creatures, new weather conditions, colossal buildings, and much more. Our journey continues.