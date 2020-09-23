‘No Man’s Sky Origins’ Update Adds Millions of Procedurally Generated Worlds, Now With Sandworms!

Introducing…No Man’s Sky Origins
Update 3.0, “Origins”, dramatically expands the universe of No Man’s Sky. Explore a stranger, richer and more varied universe, with deeper planetary diversity, dramatic new terrain, a host of new creatures, new weather conditions, colossal buildings, and much more.
www.nomanssky.com/origins-update
No Man’s Sky has been a fascinating example of the many things that can go right and very, very wrong in launching a new, original video game. The indie title from Hello Games originally launched on PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows in 2016, and for Xbox One in 2018, promising a nearly infinitely explorable universe of procedurally generated worlds. Needless to say, the game came up a bit short of expectations. However, Hello Games didn’t give up. Despite developing the game alongside Sony Interactive Entertainment to begin with, creator Sean Murray addressed the company’s missteps regarding both communication and delivery. No Man’s Sky has become all the better for it over the few short years since its inauspicious launch, adding VR, multiplayer, and plenty of quality-of-life improvements. The latest arrives today.
The trailer above shows off just a bit of what No Man’s Sky Origins, the game’s latest patch available today, brings to the title. This update basically doubles the game … which, as an understatement, is huge. So huge, in fact, that you should probably head to the update’s web site for the full rundown of patch notes and additions. (It also happens to be on sale with a 50% discount for PlayStation Plus members, as well as Steam, so maybe yours truly will finally check it out, too?) We’ve provided a few highlights from the site below:
Update 3.0, Origins, dramatically expands the universe of No Man’s Sky. Explore a stranger, richer and more varied universe, with deeper planetary diversity, dramatic new terrain, a host of new creatures, new weather conditions, colossal buildings, and much more. Our journey continues.
- New Planets – Existing solar systems have birthed new planets, creating millions of untouched new worlds to explore.
- Binary and Ternary Stars – Some rare systems are now home to multiple stars, creating stunning new patterns in the sky.
- Dramatic Landscapes – These new worlds have vast, sweeping terrain. Their mountains and vistas are on a colossal new scale, giving shape to more dramatic, awe-inspiring scenery than ever before. Whilst flora, fauna and atmospheric conditions have changed throughout the universe, existing worlds will retain their old character, allowing player bases to remain undisturbed.
- UI Refresh – Interface and menus have been totally overhauled with new colours and styles, for a fresh new aesthetic.
- Richer Diversity – New life has been breathed into every planet in the universe. A huge range of never-before seen planetary flora and curiosities have been poured into the galaxy. Countless strange new combinations are out there, awaiting discovery…
- Alien Fauna – Discover strange new species of fauna. This alien wildlife can be encountered roaming the terrain, rolling along it, or even burrowing through it – and all may be harvested for edible produce.
- Plus new storms, cloud mechanics and lighting conditions, environments like marshes and volcanoes, an expanded color palette, improved teleporters, photo mode, the newly arrived and truly massive archive structures chock full of historical lore, hazards like firestorms, meteors, planetary infestations, and yes, sandworms!