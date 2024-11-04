The dream is over — at least on the TV front. Even though Pixar fans might be as excited for the animation studios' TV productions as much as they are for the movies, a Pixar worker came forward to reveal that Disney will probably shift away from streaming-only projects for Pixar in the foreseeable future. Mike Jones served as writer for Soul and Luca, as well as director for the upcoming Pixar series Dream Productions. In an interview to IndieWire, Jones talked about how budget restraints and other aspects led Disney to pull the plug on several TV projects that were in production at Pixar.

During the interview, Jones revealed that one of the factors that impacted the production of TV projects was the fact that Disney did a round of layoffs earlier this year, which cut almost 200 staffers from Pixar. This means that other teams were stretched thin in order to keep working on projects under development. Jones commented that he doesn't "know that we’re gonna do any more streaming after this because we took a lot of resources from the other things at Pixar.” The writer and director further explained that since movies like Inside Out 2 are bringing in a billion-dollar payday, Disney doesn't want to focus on smaller projects.

“While it’s a pretty major company, because it spends so much time on these movies, it can’t afford to do too much of this at once. It can really only afford to focus on one or two things. And so when Disney led us to streaming, it was suddenly inserting something else in there. So we were kind of an underdog.”

'Dream Productions' Is Like An "Indie Movie"

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Jones also revealed to IndieWire that Dream Productions is essentially an 82-minute movie broken down in four episodes. However, since there were no plans to release it in theaters as an Inside Out 2 prequel, the budget for the series was far less than Pixar projects tend to receive. The director called the series "a weird little indie movie" within Pixar. Chances are, we'll be able to tell the difference when the time comes to press play on the Inside Out spin-off series.

Pixar has another original series slated to premiere soon: Win or Lose hits Disney+ on February 19, 2025. However, if Jones' predictions are correct, this might be the last we see of Pixar original series for the foreseeable future, especially with juggernauts like Toy Story 5 and Incredibles 3 already in development and probably taking up most of the studios' workforce. It's also likely that, with such an amazing performance in theaters, Inside Out gets a third installment announcement sooner rather than later: the sequel is currently the highest-grossing movie from 2024.

Dream Productions will take place between Inside Out and Inside Out 2 and reveal what happens inside the mind of Riley when the little girl is asleep. The series is slated to premiere on December 11.