The Big Picture Spyglass Media Group fired Melissa Barrera from Scream 7 over her comments on social media about the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Fans are upset about losing her character, Sam Carpenter.

Jenna Ortega, who played Tara Carpenter, will also not be returning for Scream 7, dealing another blow to the franchise. Losing both actresses, especially Ortega, who has become a big star, will make it difficult for the franchise to continue.

Neve Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott, quit Scream VI due to a pay dispute. Without Campbell and with the franchise feeling creatively tapped out, it's time to say goodbye to Scream and let Ghostface rest.

Yesterday brought the shocking news that Spyglass Media Group had dropped star Melissa Barrera from the announced Scream 7 due to comments she made on social media about the conflict between Israel and Palestine. Fans were understandably upset, not just about Melissa Barrera being treated so horribly, but over how the Scream franchise could carry on without her character, Sam Carpenter, one of the final girls of the last two installments. She is an integral part of Scream (2022), and this year's Scream VI, simply writing her out would not only be disrespectful but illogical. Then more news dropped today: Jenna Ortega isn't coming back for Scream 7, dealing another blow to Ghostface.

These two monumental exits are just the latest controversy for the Scream franchise, following the news surrounding Scream VI that, for the first time ever, Neve Campbell wouldn't be returning due to a pay dispute. 2023's Scream 5 and Scream VI had their fans and did well at the box office, but both movies were also up and down in quality, killing off one beloved character, and refusing to kill others, all while repeating the past without doing anything new. With the franchise creatively tapped out, and now the women behind its biggest characters out, it's time to say goodbye to Scream and let Ghostface get some rest. It's a shame really, as Scream has been, arguably, the most consistent horror franchise of all time. But all good things must come to an end.

Why Was Melissa Barrera Fired From 'Scream 7' by Spyglass?

Just a few weeks ago, Scream fans were celebrating the news that Christopher Landon, the director behind the Happy Death Day films and Freaky, had been tapped to take over the reins from Radio Silence for Scream 7. That celebration was short-lived, however, as on November 21 came the out-of-nowhere news that Melissa Barrera had been fired by Spyglass for comments she made on social media about the Israel and Palestine war. On her Instagram stories, Barrera wrote,

“Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp. Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.” Another Instagram story said that "the western media only shows the other side."

Spyglass released a statement to Variety on why they dismissed Barrera, which read, “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.” While the politics are complicated, a lot of fans were upset because they didn't think Melissa Barrera said anything that was antisemitic. To many, she was simply trying to draw attention to the Palestinian civilians dying amidst this conflict, people whose plights she seemed to have felt were ignored by press and politicians alike.

Director Christopher Landon responded to the news on Twitter, saying, in a now-deleted Tweet, “This is my statement. Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make."

Jenna Ortega Won't Be Returning for 'Scream 7'

As soon as the Barrera news broke, many fans began wondering what the next domino to fall would be. Would Jenna Ortega leave or be fired from Scream 7? What about co-stars such as Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, or legacy cast member Courteney Cox, who has been playing Gail Weathers in every Scream film since the beginning? Neve Campbell wasn't part of Scream 6, but there was no news yet on whether she was expected to be part of Scream 7 or not. Surely, Melissa Barrera's firing wasn't going to help any in securing Campbell.

Today, the news got bigger and worse for the Scream franchise, as it was revealed by Deadline that Jenna Ortega will not return for Scream 7. The interesting part, though, is that the decision supposedly had nothing to do with Barrera's firing. According to Deadline, "We understand that Ortega’s exit from the next Scream was discussed before the actors strike. A script for Scream VII is not ready yet, and the Primetime Emmy nominee has to head to Ireland in April to shoot the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday, which will go into the summer. Additionally, Beetlejuice post SAG-AFTRA strike had a few extra days of shooting in order to meet its Labor Day 2024 theatrical release."

Barrera and Ortega, as sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, were the focus of 2022's Scream and 2023's Scream VI. While Barrera's Sam received more attention in the films, it's Ortega's Tara who fans loved more. Losing Barrera is bad enough, but there is no coming back from not having Ortega involved. Thanks to Scream and Wednesday, she has become one of Hollywood's biggest stars, and her star will only shine brighter when the Beetlejuice sequel is released. Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy are great in their roles as part of the "Core Four," but they aren't enough to keep a franchise going.

Neve Campbell Quit 'Scream 6' Over Her Salary

The Scream franchise isn't a stranger to having to overcome real-life controversy. Scream 3 had to be completely rewritten after the tragic events of the Columbine school shooting were deemed to hit too close to home with the original script, which would have seen the original Ghostface, Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard), very much alive after having a TV dropped on his head, and now leading a cult of high school Ghostface killers.

It was Sidney Prescott, the ultimate '90s final girl, who dropped that TV on Stu's skull. Played by Neve Campbell, Sidney was the main star of the first four Wes Craven Scream films, before taking a smaller but still crucial role in the 2022 Scream. There would be no Sidney in Scream VI when Campbell dropped out after feeling that she wasn't offered enough money to return. As for any chance of seeing her in Scream 7, back in September, Campbell told KiSS 92.5 FM,

"As much as I love the characters that I’ve played and the ones that I’ve had a history with, the concept of equal pay is also very important to me. We’re still not there yet. I really do believe that the offer would have been different had I been male. I can’t prove that, but it’s the feeling I have – the way I was treated was not great. It feels disrespectful, so at what point does self-respect come into play? It always needs to be there.”

Even if Campbell were to come back, she hasn't always been a fan of the new direction of the Scream franchise. She was candid during a Q&A at Monster-Mania Con earlier this month, revealing her disappointment in the 2023 Scream's decision to kill off popular legacy character Dewey (David Arquette), saying, "I thought it was tragic and I don’t usually like to criticize the writing in these projects. But I was really disappointed in their choice to get rid of David [Arquette]. Dewey’s such a wonderful character, and I think we were all in love with him and I think we all felt pretty sad about that. Which of course is the reason they do it, because it has more impact, but now I miss him. I want to see more of him.”

After Six Films, the Scream Franchise Needs to Come to a Close

That criticism was shared by many. Scream (2023) aimed to address criticism of the first four films, which was that all of those entries were too chicken to kill off a legacy character in Sidney, Gail, or Dewey. It seemed like Dewey in particular was near death from his wounds in each film, only to make a miraculous recovery. Scream (2022) was bold in killing Dewey off with a death scene so brutal there was no way it could ever be retconned. While that made sense, many also thought he was the wrong character to die, that it should have been Gail, or even Sidney, in his place. It was a decision that also made no sense when the new "Core Four" underwent the same torture, only to make it through. Sam and Tara get stabbed in both Scream (2023) and Scream 6, only to be sitting in an ambulance completely fine at the end. Scream VI saw Mason Gooding's Chad being stabbed over and over again, only to, against all logic, live in a way that would make Dewey proud.

They were well-received films that did well at the box office, but they also were just repeats of the past. The killers were obsessed with the past, and the main characters couldn't stop talking about it. They even went so far as to bring back Skeet Ulrich as some bizarre heroic ghost Billy Loomis. The only thing left to do is to bring Stu back, as fans have hoped to see happen for years. The new generation of Scream is fun, but it's also tired. It feels like nostalgia wrapped in a new bow, with Scream VI given a New York City setting and a third killer in an attempt to make it feel fresh. Instead, the setting wasn't really a factor and the killers were predictable long before their masks came off.

There's nowhere else for Scream to go creatively other than to keep repeating itself, and now with the ugliness of real-life actions, the fun has been taken out of the franchise's current path. It's time for Scream to end now before the franchise reboots itself and takes a wrong turn. Scream is one of the greatest horror films ever made, and every sequel has been at the very least respectable. Now it's suddenly toxic due to the repeated actions of a studio. It's time for Ghostface to lay down his knife and throw out his phone. The next generation of horror icons, like Art the Clown in the Terrifier films, is ready to take over. It's Scream's turn to be silent.