The Big Picture No One Will Save You features alien invaders that are delightfully kooky and evoke classic designs, providing a refreshing departure from uninspired approaches to cinematic extra-terrestrials.

The aliens in the film combine outlandish features with human-like characteristics, creating a delicate balance that allows them to feel both alien and grounded in reality.

The aliens' movements in No One Will Save You are jilted and otherworldly, reminiscent of classic stop-motion effects, and their silent and graceful presence adds to their mysterious and intimidating nature.

The focus of the new Brian Duffield thriller No One Will Save You is on Brynn Adams (Kaitlyn Dever) grappling with the trauma of her past and being socially ostracized from her community. However, it’s also a sci-fi feature heavily focused on alien invaders. These aren’t just creatures who look exactly like human beings yet hail from the stars (like the leads of I Am Number Four), these are aliens with a capital A. The otherworldly beings in No One Will Save You look like menacing hybrids of the extra-terrestrials from Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds and the titular lead character of Paul. Nobody would ever presume that these creations originated from Earth.

No One Will Save You heavily contrasts such heightened organisms ripped right out of a pulpy sci-fi novel with the very intimate and grounded trauma dominating the mind of Brynn Adams. Leaning into the innate ludicrousness of these alien invaders to accentuate the reality of our protagonist’s struggles is just one of the many visual delights of these creatures. The aliens of No One Will Save You are delightfully kooky inventions worthy of heaps of praise. Many modern sci-fi movies opt for uninspired approaches to cinematic extra-terrestrials, but No One Will Save You flourishes by embracing more outlandish tendencies.

‘No One Will Save You’ Leans on a Familiar Alien Design

It isn’t long into No One Will Save You before viewers finally get a good glimpse at the heads of its alien characters. Immediately, it’s clear that this movie is opting to realize its invaders classically. The shape of the alien heads, the big black eyes, the color of their skin…these are little green men. One of the earliest visions of what otherworldly critters could look like, this type of humanoid approach to aliens has often been eschewed in modern media in favor of movie aliens evoking the Xenomorph from Aliens. Projects like The Tomorrow War want to have their lead characters face off with sci-fi adversaries that are more like primal animals than the bipedal aliens in Mars Attacks!

No One Will Save You, meanwhile, goes back to the past for its incarnation of aliens. It’s a simplified classic approach that proves mighty enjoyable, especially since it helps lend something resembling a human face to the intruders in our protagonist’s home. Walking on two legs with discernible faces, these aliens evoke classical human killers in horror movies stalking ladies trapped in their homes. This design choice allows No One Will Save You to have its cake and eat it too. The aliens simultaneously evoke some of the more outlandish ideas for what non-Earth organisms look like. However, the design elements in these aliens evoking human beings allow these creatures to feel somewhat grounded in reality. They remind you of normal people even as they register as something clearly alien. It’s a delicate high-wire visual act that No One Will Save You’s animators and character designers pull off with grace.

It's also incredibly entertaining to see how Brynn Adams keeps getting entangled with different types of aliens along on her adventure. Initially, she wards off an otherworldly intruder that’s about her height, while later on she has a skirmish with another alien that has a distinctly caved-in crumbling look. Without any dialogue to emphasize the differences between the two creations (this is a largely silent film after all), it’s clear the second alien is much older than the first, which explains why its movements are just a tad slower and more jilted than its predecessor. Later on, Adams has to contend with massive versions of aliens resembling more classical kaiju like Godzilla than the invaders from Signs. The size disparity between these intimidating aliens and the initial critters Adams squares off against ensures No One Will Save You doesn’t just deliver the same type of chase scenes over and over again.

The variety in size and appearances between these aliens really makes this race of creatures feel like they’ve been ripped from reality. There is not one mold for how humans are supposed to look, why would aliens deviate from that? It’s a great detail that accentuates the world and culture of these alien invaders without distracting from the most important part of No One Will Save You, the interior struggles of Adams. Still, if some viewers just want to focus on the aliens, they’ll be rewarded with plenty of other great visual flourishes, including the kind of movements these aliens engage in.

'No One Will Save You's Aliens Know How To Move and Travel in Style

Sometimes, the aliens in No One Will Save You seem to just switch between movements or gestures in the span of a single second, their hands can go from being up in the air to being on their side without viewers ever seeing the hand go down in the first place. It’s like they’re missing frames of animation. This is clearly an intentional choice that’s heavily emphasized in No One Will Save You but nicely reinforces the truly otherworldly nature of these foes. Even better, sometimes their jilted but believable moments harken back to the kind of movement seen in classic stop-motion visual effects in the 1950s and 60s. The big stop-motion beasts of that era didn’t always move in a manner totally adherent to reality, but the tangible textures and materials covering their body made those movements seem wholly believable. It’s always great when modern CGI echoes wonderful visual effects feats from the past and that’s just what No One Will Save You’s aliens do.

It's also a great touch that these aliens sometimes can walk down hallways or crawl up halls without ever making a sound. The implication is that these aliens are so light on their feet (perhaps as a result of Earth’s gravity) that they never produce massive noises alerting humans to their presence. It’s yet another tiny element within the aliens of No One Will Save You that leaves a major impact. A more pronounced visual benefit of these aliens is the way their UFOs are realized on-screen. Naturally, aliens that look like little green men also ride around in spacecraft that are also incredibly classical. The circular UFOs that spin round and round while hovering in the sky are back y’all, much like it was also trotted out to even greater creative success in Jordan Peele’s classic Nope.

'No One Will Save You's UFOs Calls Back to Classical Alien Design

Also like the spacecraft seen in Nope, the UFOs in No One Will Save You occasionally take on intimidatingly ambiguous shapes. At one point, the underbelly of a ship begins to reveal itself to have many layers that contort the craft into a decidedly uncircular shape. A later glimpse inside the UFO, meanwhile, reveals that it has an expansive inside that seems to go on as endlessly as actual space. It’s like this UFO is a TARDIS, with a very definitive size outside but limitless room inside. Even with some unique touches to what alien transportation could look like, No One Will Save You smartly leans on the universally well-known image of a UFO “beaming up” a human being as a great, immediately intimidating visual. In a film like this one devoid of dialogue, you need very clear imagery and those creepy beams of light do the trick. It’s another wise way No One Will Save You keeps in touch with classical alien designs.

If there’s any complaint one could have with No One Will Save You’s aliens, it’s that the color of these creatures could’ve withstood some bright hues. These critters are decked out in very dark shades of green, but movie aliens nowadays by default are coated in similarly subdued hues (namely of the grey variety) in an attempt to suggest “grounded reality.” Leaning into a bombastic color scheme for the aliens (or even different hues for different aliens) would’ve been amazing. Otherwise, though, the aliens in No One Will Save You are incredibly fun creations that masterfully blend together the past of sci-fi cinema with some inspired new ideas for what aliens can look like in movies.