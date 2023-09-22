The Big Picture No One Will Save You is a thrilling sci-fi horror film that centers around Brynn's battle against aliens trying to take over the world.

Throughout the film, it is hinted that Brynn carries a secret, which is fully revealed at the end - she killed another girl when she was younger.

Despite the seemingly happy ending where Brynn joins the alien society and finds a community, it is a constructed reality built on the destruction of humanity.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for No One Will Save You.A frequently thrilling work of sci-fi horror, No One Will Save You is a film that lives and dies on the performance of a spectacular Kaitlyn Dever as the lonely Brynn who ends up having to take on a group of aliens trying to take over both the world as well as her home. Making use of almost no dialogue, it sees her doing battle across the entire small community against a variety of different creatures hellbent on taking her down. Throughout all of it, it seems that she has been carrying a secret with her that explains why it is that she is alone. This is hinted at multiple times, but it isn’t fully revealed until the ending that lays all this out. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to spoil everything in the film up to the very final moments. In the event that you haven’t seen it just yet, best bookmark this page and come back after you have done so for yourself. With all that out of the way, let’s dive in.

After being put through the wringer over the course of the film, Brynn seems like she has been bested by the aliens and is taken up into their spacecraft. It is there that they look into her mind and see the thing that she has been carrying with her for all her life. We see that when she was younger, she got in a fight in the woods outside her home. In a moment of anger, she swung a rock at another young girl named Maude and killed her as a result. The death was something that hung heavy over all of her life as everyone in the small town knew who she was and what she had done. She essentially locked herself away in her departed parent’s home where she made fantasy worlds out of models as a way of escaping the dark one that was her own. When the aliens see all this, they seem taken aback by all of it and discuss something amongst themselves. They then decide to not only spare her from a painful death, but provide her with a new chance at a life she could only dream of in an eerie finale.

Brynn Becomes Part of the Alien Society in 'No One Will Save You'

Throughout the film, we had seen the aliens taking over the bodies of some people in the community via creatures that lodged themselves in their throats. This even happened to Brynn at one point before she ripped it out. However, now that the aliens had seen what happened to her, they decide she could become part of the community they’re rebuilding. She now gets all the friends she had never had in most of their life. We see this as she gets to take part in a dance sequence that feels taken from classic musicals. Sure, they’re aliens that are puppetting the corpses of the departed people they have killed. But hey, beggars can't be choosers. If this sounds like a flippant way to describe the ending, it really isn’t as there is an intentionally dark sense of humor to how this all plays out. In an interview about said ending with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub about this conclusion after an early screening, writer-director Brian Duffield gave an answer that was equal parts sincere and cheeky.

I really wanted to direct a musical, and no one would let me, so joke’s on them. No, I knew the ending needed to have something communal for Brynn. That, and I love the character Brynn, and I know Kaitlyn does, too, and I think we were both really protective of her. She's dealt with a lot of emotional stuff before the movie even started, and then we really just kick her ass up and down the whole movie. It felt like you could do the—and I love A24—but you could do the real slap-in-the-face ending with her dying or whatever and give everyone that hard thing, but I just liked her too much to be pouring more salt on so many wounds. So I wanted her to be better off at the end than she was at the beginning of the movie no matter what, and I wanted her to have some kind of communal element because that's such a huge part of the movie that she doesn't have a community. Then it felt like, well, what would that community thing be? And I was just like, “Oh, she probably would throw a dance…” but that's too crazy, and then I never thought of another idea. So it was in the script, and I was always like, “Well, someone at some point is going to tell me no,” and then, no, it never happened.

'No One Will Save You' Offers a “Happy” Ending

So there you have it from the director himself. Eat your heart out A24 horror movies, this one is getting a moderately happy ending. At least, as happy as can be when the world as we know it has seemed to be completely destroyed by aliens. Of course, that tension is very much the point as any sort of joy that can be seen in Brynn’s face as she dances with her new extraterrestrial pals is made creepy by the fact that they’re basically all shells of their former selves. Not to get too heady about it, but it mirrors the fake world that Brynn was creating. Just like her models, this is an approximation of life and friendship rather than the real thing. It is a fantasy that papers over the terrifying realities of all that happened to her. Despite the fact that she has found a community, the existence she is now living is not all that dissimilar from where she began the film. It may appear to be that she is now free from loneliness, but she has just traded one constructed reality for another. However, this new picture-perfect world is built on the bones of humanity’s annihilation. But hey, if you can overlook the vacant eyes and creature creeping around in their throat, that one guy she dances with sure is a cutie.

