The Big Picture Guillermo del Toro raved about Hulu's No One Will Save You on Twitter, praising its deeper message rooted in Catholicism and religion.

Horror movies always have a deeper message, using fear to tell a second story about political and social issues.

No One Will Save You uses aliens to speak about religious issues, showcasing themes of guilt, redemption, and the need for a higher power to overcome struggles.

Guillermo del Toro is one of our modern film masters. While he can't simply be labeled as just a horror director, most of his films find at least some of their roots in the genre. You could go on and on about classic films such as Cronos, The Devil's Backbone, Hellboy, and Crimson Peak, but all of these are more than they seem. None of them are just a vampire movie, a superhero film, or a ghost story. There is always something else deeper going on below the surface. With that in mind, it came as no surprise when del Toro recently took to Twitter to rave about Brian Duffield's new alien invasion flick, No One Will Save You. While its little gray men are truly terrifying, del Toro saw that the film had hit on a subject that went beyond a simple scary good time. Right there in plain view is a deep vision with a message rooted so much in Catholicism and religion in general.

Image via Netflix

No One Will Save You has been getting a lot of praise from critics, fans, and fellow horror creatives. Stephen King, who has never been shy in raving about a movie he loves, tweeted about the film, calling it, "Brilliant, daring, involving, scary. You have to go back over 60 years, to a TWILIGHT ZONE episode called "The Invaders," to find anything remotely like it. Truly unique." Another horror icon also took to Twitter to share his opinion. Guillermo del Toro loved the movie as well, but his praise went deeper, with an entire thread. He compared No One Will Save You to the Catholic dogma that "Grace and salvation emerge from pain and suffering." He continued, adding,

"You will save yourself through this. You can find it in the Book of Job- In Jonah in the whale and in fact in many other religions. The world- the essence of it- is a paradoxical composite of destruction and creation. Any human-scale attempt at suppressing one side, results in strife. Because the universe doesn't play nice. Period. I think the key is the moment of "communion" through the eucharist of the alien identity pod. It is profound."

He finished by also saying, "The film is about soul reparation, yes- but then it telescopes to other levels," and called it, "A REALLY fun parable. Sunday school was never this fun." In response to that, Brian Duffield didn't deny Guillermo del Toro's interpretation. Instead, he seemed to confirm it, tweeting, "I don’t think Guillermo even knows I’m a missionary kid that grew up in Ireland so this is a wild Sunday morning."

Horror Movies Always Have a Deeper Message

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Some movie watchers who aren't paying attention might think that del Toro is reaching in his argument, but horror has never been a simple genre only about jump scares and gore. More than any genre, horror has a message. And why is this? It's because of the reaction horror seeks in its audience. It wants to scare us. What more powerful emotion is there than fear? Those illicit scares might make us scream; they might even help to relieve our anxieties, but they often also tell us a second story within what we are watching.

RELATED: 'No One Will Save You' Director Breaks Down the Aliens' Abilities and Rules

Horror was, is, and always will be political. If you want proof, look no further than George A. Romero. Night of the Living Dead is all about Vietnam and civil rights, even if he didn't mean it to be. Dawn of the Dead is, of course, about commercialism and how it turns us into zombies. And then there's religion, which can or cannot be political. But like our political views, it's still deeply personal while also being a shared experience. The Exorcist dealt a lot with faith or the lack thereof, a subject that may have been handled even better in The Exorcist III. Carrie is about the toxicity of religion and how we can become so consumed by it that we use it to destroy others. Children of the Corn is a story about the obsessive blind faith of religious followers. The list goes on, but almost every scary movie you watch is trying to say something to you besides "Boo!"

‘No One Will Save You’ Uses Aliens To Speak About Religious Issues

Image via 20th Century Studios

No One Will Save You is a creepy alien invasion movie, but even more fascinating is Brynn's (Kaitlyn Deever) story. When we are first introduced to her, we know something is wrong. She lives all alone, she writes letters of apology to a friend, and she has been excommunicated by her town. She lives in a big house all alone in a world of silence. She seems almost girlish in her mannerisms — as if she has arrested development. We later found out why. As a child, Brynn got into an argument with her best friend, Maude (Evangeline Rose). During a fit of rage, Brynn swung a large rock at Maude's head, hitting her and accidentally killing her. Brynn hasn't moved on since. She obsessively writes letters to Maude as if she was still alive. She is suppressing herself, not moving on, not truly dealing with it. She is stuck in time, and her punishment is the resulting strife of an alien attack. It forces Brynn to face herself and fight. Every swing against an alien invader is a crack made against the guilt that consumes her, just as guilt eats away at many Catholics and religious people in general.

There is a parable to be found in No One Will Save You. It's right there in the title. No one will save you... but yourself, or God. Brynn has no one else to turn to. She fights alone. She tries to do it all by herself, but as those in Catholicism and other religions believe, we can't overcome alone. We need the help of a higher power to get us through. Once Brynn has done all she can to fight, and thus heal, alone, then comes the communion scene, when Brynn is captured and taken on board a spaceship. It is there her mind is probed, and the aliens see what happened to her as a child. Everyone else in the town has been turned into a host for an alien parasite, but the aliens don't do that to Brynn. Instead, after judging her, they decide to let her live. The aliens are God. They lift her up like God. Examining her mind is like looking into her soul. They see her torment and the goodness beneath it and take pity on her. They don't cast her into Hell like the parasite-driven townspeople. Instead, they send her to a Heaven of sorts, letting her live on Earth among the aliens in their human skin suits. Brynn is so happy now. She's noticed and accepted. It's not a true Heaven, but more of an escape. That is how many lapsed Catholics see religion, as not something real, but an idea we can lose ourselves in, a fantasy world of hope, so we don't have to face the truth. This is Brynn's life now.

There is so much religious imagery found in No One Will Save You. Brynn is afraid to go into a church, but there is a model one she built in her house. One pose she holds in a red light is reminiscent of a demonic pose. Then there's the light that arrives in the darkness whenever the aliens show up. From what we see in the themes, No One Will Save You is a deeply religious film.