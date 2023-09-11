Prepare to embark on an electrifying journey into the realms of the unknown with No One Will Save You. This highly anticipated film, directed by Brian Duffield and led by the talented Kaitlyn Dever, masterfully constructs a captivating narrative teeming with extraterrestrial threats.

As the plot unfolds, it thrusts Dever's character Brynn Adams, into a high-stakes battle against relentless otherworldly beings, revealing just how swiftly the ordinary can morph into the extraordinary. No One Will Save You is a pulse-pounding cinematic experience that blends suspense, horror, and unyielding action to enthrall audiences from the opening scene to the closing credits.

Here's everything we know so far about No One Will Save You.

When Is 'No One Will Save You' Coming Out?

No One Will Save You is set to premiere on September 22, 2023, and will be available for streaming exclusively on different platforms depending on your location: Hulu in the United States, Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other regions.

Hulu offers two subscription options to cater to your preferences: you can opt for Hulu with Ads at $7.99 per month or go for the ad-free experience with Hulu at $14.99 per month. Subscribing to Hulu grants viewers access to an extensive streaming library featuring diverse content. Notably, subscribers can enjoy the convenience of watching the latest TV episodes shortly after they air, in addition to indulging in acclaimed Hulu Originals, which includes the Emmy-award winning Only Murders in the Building, starring Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez.

In the wake of Disney's acquisition of Fox, it's apparent that a significant portion of 20th Century Studio's film lineup is now poised for distribution through Hulu. No One Will Save You is no different in this regard. As it follows the trend of being released through the streaming platform, this horror film has the potential to garner significant attention amidst the highly competitive horror movie season. This is particularly noteworthy considering the presence of other formidable contenders like The Nun II, which is currently showing solid numbers in the global box office, and Saw X, which sees the return of the sadistic Jigsaw.

Moviegoers have the exciting opportunity to win tickets for a big-screen viewing of No One Will Save You, brought to you by Collider. Hosting two special screenings of the film, the first screening is scheduled for Tuesday, September 19, at 7 p.m. at the AMC Burbank 16 in Los Angeles, where attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage in a Q&A session with the writer-director, Duffield, after the screening. The second advance screening will take place in New York City on the same date and time, hosted at AMC Lincoln Square, although there won't be a Q&A session afterward. Get a head start on spooky season!

Watch the Trailer for 'No One Will Save You'

The trailer for No One Will Save You provides a sneak peek into the world of Brynn Adams, played by Dever. Brynn leads a peaceful life in her secluded rural home, seemingly unaffected by the outside world. However, as she switches off her lights one night, an unusual occurrence jolts her awake. Something doesn't seem right.

Brynn is confronted with peculiar sounds, mysterious shadows of otherworldly creatures, and ominous cloud formations looming over her house. What was once a tranquil existence suddenly transforms into a thrilling showdown, as Brynn courageously takes on a group of extraterrestrial beings, showing her unwavering resolve in the face of danger.

Who Stars in 'No One Will Save You'?

In No One Will Save You, Kaitlyn Dever takes on the role of Brynn Adams, a woman living a solitary life in a remote rural community. Despite her solitude, she discovers a sense of fulfillment in her modest abode. However, her peaceful existence takes a harrowing turn when a horde of extraterrestrial beings descends upon her, unleashing terror in her previously quiet world. Forced into a situation where she must rely on her own inner strength and available resources, Brynn has no alternative but to fend off the alien invaders.

Dever has been enjoying multiple successes in her film career, largely due to her standout performance alongside Beanie Feldstein in Olivia Wilde's teen comedy Booksmart. She also earned acclaim for her courageous supporting role in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Unbelievable, which even secured her a Golden Globe nomination. Before taking on her role in No One Will Save You, Dever portrayed the fictional daughter of George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Universal's Ticket to Paradise.

What Is 'No One Will Save You' About?

Below is the official synopsis for No One Will Save You:

"'No One Will Save You' introduces Brynn Adams (Dever), a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past."

Who Is Making 'No One Will Save You'?

No One Will Save You is written and directed by Brian Duffield. With a penchant for science fiction and horror, Duffield's notable works include Insurgent (the second film in the Divergent series), The Babysitter, and Underwater. Additionally, he wrote and directed the film Spontaneous. Duffield is in charge of overseeing the production of Skull Island for Legendary and Netflix as its showrunner. He's also involved in the production of Cocaine Bear, working alongside director Elizabeth Banks for Universal Pictures.

Discussing his approach to No One Will Save You, Duffield shared his intention to craft the movie as a straightforward character-driven story while also introducing a significant dramatic threat into the mix.

“I wanted the movie to take the lead of a small intimate character study and drop an alien invasion on top of them,” says Duffield. “The end of the world won't only be for those that are ready for it, and the idea of an alien movie rudely bursting the bubble our character has spent years building and cultivating felt like a unique way to tell a favorite story.”

The movie includes a musical score composed by Joseph Trapanese. No One Will Save You is produced by a team consisting of Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum, and Duffield, while Dever and Joshua Throne serve as executive producers.