The Big Picture Hulu's upcoming movie, No One Will Save You, follows a girl who discovers aliens in her home, making it the perfect precursor to the spooky season.

Kaitlyn Dever stars as the protagonist, Brynn, who must use all her skills to survive against the monsters in her supposedly safe environment.

Director and producer Brian Duffield has turned the movie into a passion project, applying his experience with giant monsters from his previous project, Skull Island, to create an action-packed and heartfelt adventure.

Hulu is getting to release a movie that will dive deep into the journey of a girl who finds aliens in her home, as they have released the first image from No One Will Save You. In addition to the first look at the upcoming adventure, the streaming platform had also revealed that the film will premiere on their catalog on September 22, placing it as the perfect candidate to warm up for the upcoming spooky season. Kaitlyn Dever stars as Brynn Adams, the protagonist of the story who will do whatever it takes to survive in what was supposed to be her comfortable home.

Brian Duffield sat on the director's chair for the project, while also committed to his duties as a producer in the film. And if that workload wasn't enough, the filmmaker also wrote the story for the movie, turning it into a passion project for Duffield. By placing Brynn in a safe environment, the stakes are even higher by the time she discovers there are monsters living in the same house as her. Just like Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) had to come up with clever solutions for defeating the extraterrestrial beings that were trying to kill her, Brynn will use all of her skills to stay alive.

Kaitlyn Dever is no stranger to starring in a Hulu film, as she was seen last year as the protagonist of Rosaline. Told from the perspective of Juliet's (Isabela Merced) cousin, the movie put a fun spin to the classic Shakespearian play. Romeo (Kyle Allen) was dating Rosaline first, and the story followed her surprise and disappointment when she realized that he was actually more interested in her cousin. Nevertheless, Romeo and Juliet end up together, and in a wholesome turn of events, they don't suffer a tragic fate. While the ending to the narrative was different from what had been previously seen regarding these characters, a happily ever after couldn't hurt the young couple every once in a while.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: Shakespearian Rom-Com ‘Rosaline’ Coming to Disney+ for Valentine’s Day

Brian Duffield's Experience With Giant Monsters

Before he could focus on the release of his movie about a young girl finding aliens in her closet, Brian Duffield was involved with a very different type of project. Skull Island is an animated series that tells the story of a group of young people who head to the titular place in order to rescue one of their friends. They would quickly realize that the island is nothing like they were expecting, filled with giant monsters trying to eat them at every possible turn. Not even Kong, the mighty protector of the island, knows what to do with trespassers, setting the stage for an adventure full of action and heart.

No One Will Save You premieres on Hulu on September 22.