The Big Picture Collider has partnered with 20th Century Studios to offer exclusive screenings of the sci-fi thriller No One Will Save You in Los Angeles and New York.

The film is a psychological thriller with sci-fi elements and follows Brynn Adams (Kaitlyn Dever) as she confronts her past in order to secure her future.

as she confronts her past in order to secure her future.

Collider is thrilled to announce that we’re partnering with 20th Century Studios to offer our Los Angles and New York readers an exclusive chance to see the sci-fi thriller No One Will Save You on the big screen ahead of its streaming release on Hulu. Following the screening in LA, Collider will host a Q&A with writer, director, and producer Brian Duffield (The Babysitter) about his otherworldly feature starring Book Smart’s Kaitlyn Dever.

No One Will Save You is just as much a psychological thriller as it is sci-fi and centers around the talented, but alienated and anxiety-rilled Brynn Adams (Dever). Spending her days isolated in her family home, Brynn remains hopeful and takes comfort in the familiarity of her childhood halls. One night, Brynn is awakened by strange noises and finds her home is under attack by otherworldy beings that force Brynn to face her past head-on if she’s going to secure her future. Dever leads the cast including Geraldine Singer and Ginger Cressman.

‘No One Will Save You’ Screening Details

Collider will host two screenings of No One Will Save You. One will take place in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, September 19, at 7pm at the AMC Burbank 16, which will be followed by a Q&A with writer-director Duffield. The other advanced screening will be held in NYC on Tuesday, September 19, at 7pm at AMC Lincoln Square, no Q&A to follow. If you have the means to get to either show, join us in celebrating the beginning of the spooky season with a rare opportunity to catch this feature since this will be your only chance to see it on the big screen.

How to Get ‘No One Will Save You’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. It’s extremely important that you double-check that your email address is correct and that you’ve selected either the LA or NYC screening. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because you don’t want to miss out on this one. Again, the screenings will begin at 7 pm. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to September 19, so keep an eye out!

