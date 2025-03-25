Hamdan Ballal, the Palestinian co-director of the documentary No Other Land that won Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars, has been kidnapped by Israeli soldiers, according to his co-director Basel Adra and other eyewitnesses at the scene. He was reportedly beaten by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank before being hauled away. Adra told CNN that he had rushed to Ballal's home in the village of Susya after he received a distressed phone call from his colleague, only to see Ballal and at least one other person escorted from the premises, with some settlers throwing stones while Israeli police and military fired at bystanders to keep them away. At this time, it is currently unknown where he is located.

Regarding the incident, the Israeli military claimed to be responding to a "violent confrontation" between Israelis and Palestinians where two sides had been throwing stones at each other after "terrorists hurled rocks at Israeli citizens, damaging their vehicles." Three Palestinians and an Israeli were among those detained for questioning, according to their report, while one Israeli citizen was also said to be evacuated for medical treatment. However, activists for the Center for Jewish Nonviolence and other witnesses who spoke out of anonymity to avoid reprisals disputed the claims to the Associated Press, describing how a group of roughly 10-20 masked individuals used sticks, stones, and other weapons to beat Ballal and attack other activists at the scene, also slashing their tires and busting windows in an attempt to scare others away. Josh Kimelman, one of the activists in the group attacked, also claimed that Israeli police had stood by without taking action despite the activists explaining what was happening.

“We came back from the Oscars and every day since there is an attack on us,” Adra stated to the AP after the incident. "This might be their revenge on us for making the movie. It feels like a punishment." Made by an Israeli-Palestinian collective, No Other Land directly addresses the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the lens of a Palestinian family facing displacement amid the Israeli government's destruction of Masafer Yatta. It especially highlights the alliance and friendship between Adra and co-director and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham as they document the devastation by soldiers and settlers within the community. "A group of settlers just lynched Hamdan Ballal, co-director of our film ‘No Other Land,'” Abraham said in a post on X after the alleged attack. Monday. “They beat him and he has injuries in his head and stomach, bleeding. Soldiers invaded the ambulance he called, and took him. No sign of him since.” Abraham was not a direct witness to the incident.

'No Other Land' Was a Critical and Box Office Success Despite the Circumstances