The global filmmaking community voiced its outrage some days ago after Hamdan Ballal, the Oscar-winning Palestinian co-director of the documentary film No Other Land, was detained by Israeli authorities amid the ongoing occupation of Gaza. Ballal was subsequently released, alleging mistreatment at the hands of the Israelis. Coincidentally, No Other Land managed to pass a domestic box office milestone in the immediate aftermath of the incident, having survived over two months theatrically without proper distribution. The film's inability to find studio backing has been described as soft censorship, especially in the context of its global success.

This weekend, No Other Land passed the $2 million mark at the domestic box office, after getting a one-week Oscars qualifying run last year. Having opened theatrically in January, the movie made around $135,000 this weekend; at the same time, another film about the Israel-Palestine conflict, The Encampments, delivered a record per-theater average thanks to sold-out screenings at the Angelika Film Center in New York.

Directed by Ballal, Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, No Other Land follows one Palestinian community's resistance against attempted erasure by Israeli settlers. It is produced and directed by a collective of filmmakers from both sides of the war, and holds a rare 100% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The website's consensus reads, "An elegantly assembled diary of the Palestinian experience, No Other Land is a harrowing document that leaves traces of hope for a better future." In his review for Collider, Jeff Ewing described the documentary as "a heartbreaking on-the-ground look at the human cost of the Israeli government's settlement policy that must be seen."

The Academy Was Criticized For Its Handling of the Situation