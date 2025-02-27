Documentaries don't tend to be huge draws at the box office, which is why a title with a slightly good performance immediately stands out. The case of No Other Land, however, is a little different. This week, the Oscar-nominated documentary started to make its way to gross half a million dollars in movie theaters all over the country – and despite being the best performer among all five Best Documentary nominees, it still doesn't have a distribution company behind it.

As the name suggests, a distributor makes sure that the movie is played in as many theater screens as possible in order to give a movie visibility and a good financial return. The thing about No Other Land is that, since it covers a controversial and incredibly delicate theme – the Palestinian-Israeli conflict – production companies have shied away from it, which prompted the movie's production team to release it independently. And they are doing a good job: not only they managed to make their film get noticed by the Academy but it also grossed close to $420,000 at the domestic box office.

The number places No Other Land $100,000 ahead of the second-best documentary: Soundtrack To A Coup D'Etat; it has raked in $320,530 so far. The other three Oscar nominees and what they profited so far are as follows: Porcelain War at #3 with $215,826, Sugarcane at #4 with $112,251 and Black Box Diaries at #5 with $33,228 (this last one globally). This weekend, these numbers are bound to go up because of film buffs trying to squeeze in a last screening before the Oscar winners are announced, and No Other Land will expand to 83 screens this weekend – 29 more screens than it has been playing this far.

What Is 'No Other Land' About?

The documentary hails from a collective of filmmakers that joined forces to expose the Israeli government's progressive destruction of the homes and dehumanization of Palestinians during the war. It is the directorial debut of Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, and it stands with a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In his 9 out of 10 review of the documentary, Collider's Jeff Ewing called No Other Land a "devastating unfiltered look at the displacements of families in the West Bank," and wrote:

"No Other Land should be commended first and foremost for putting the viewer continuously in the thick of a harrowing situation. It's clearly a victim's-eye view of a century-long pattern of community destruction, situating the audience in the thick of efforts from resilient Palestinian communities who want nothing more than to live, attend school, and raise their children in peace. These cinéma vérité-style give both voice to these people, and a chilling look at soldiers and settlers who threaten and attack with seeming impunity."

No Other Land is playing in theaters now.

