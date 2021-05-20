The first teaser trailer for director Steven Soderbergh’s highly anticipated new crime thriller No Sudden Move has been released, as it’s also been announced that the movie will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18th. Written by Ed Solomon – co-writer of the Bill & Ted movies and the tremendously talented screenwriter behind Soderbergh’s underrated HBO thriller Mosaic – the film takes place in 1954 Detroit and revolves around a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal a document, only for their plan to go horribly wrong.

Don Cheadle leads a terrific ensemble cast that includes Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Julia Fox, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke. All are teased in this debut teaser trailer, which doesn’t reveal too much new footage and merely serves as an announcement that this movie is on the way.

The film was shot during the pandemic but you wouldn’t know it, and the production employed extensive safety measures that kept the cast and crew safe. Soderbergh is coming off his 2020 HBO Max film Let Them All Talk, an enthralling drama fronted by Meryl Streep, and recently struck a deal to make films and TV shows for HBO Max. Indeed, after its Tribeca premiere, No Sudden Move will debut exclusively on HBO Max on July 1st.

"A year ago I was on lockdown in Tribeca," said Soderbergh in a statement. "So I never imagined we could return 12 months later with a new movie screening for a live audience in our neighborhood. I’m VERY happy.”

“No Sudden Move is a fantastic addition to our lineup and Steven has been such a great friend of the festival. Each year, he brings a unique ability to capture audiences through his films, with such powerful and prolific moments,” stated Jane Rosenthal, Co-Founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival. “’I suspect this year will be no different. No Sudden Move will definitely be a crowd-pleaser and I’m looking forward to enjoying it under the New York skyline.”

