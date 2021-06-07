HBO Max released the official trailer of No Sudden Move, Steven Soderbergh’s highly-anticipated star-studded crime thriller. The trailer introduces us to the band of criminals led by Don Cheadle, teasing a plot filled with twists and turns that’s bound to give viewers a lot of surprises.

The trailer introduces us to 1954’s Detroit, when Cheadle’s Curt Goynes gets hired to hold a family hostage at gunpoint, as part of an operation to rob an unidentified object. However, Curt soon discovers that things are not as simple as they seem, and someone intended him to be caught and blamed for the crime. Curt refuses to go down without a fight, though, which kicks off a game of cat and mouse where no one can be trusted, and treason hides at every corner.

The impressive cast of No Sudden Move includes Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Julia Fox, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke. Behind the cameras, Soderbergh directs from a script written by Ed Solomon and produced by Casey Silver, both collaborators of the director’s underrated HBO series Mosaic.

Here’s the official synopsis for No Sudden Move.

“Set in 1954 Detroit, No Sudden Move centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.”

No Sudden Move will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18, before it debuts exclusively on HBO Max on July 1st. Check the new trailer below.

