The last installment of the James Bond film franchise starring Daniel Craig has set a date to hit shelves in 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD formats. After being delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, No Time to Die premiered in early October in theaters and has since become one of the highest grossing films of 2021, with over $700 million earned worldwide. The story follows a retired Bond that is brought back to work when a scientist goes missing and a mysterious new villain played by Academy Award winner Rami Malek emerges.

With a release date programmed just in time for the holidays, No Time to Die hits shelves on December 21, and features exclusive content that includes over an hour of bonus material. The features include a behind-the-scenes look at the epic opening sequence that was shot in Matera, in the south of Italy, with the Aston Martin DB5, one of the most iconic James Bond cars. The features also include a breakdown of action sequences that favored practical effects instead of the traditional CGI that has become the norm when it comes to blockbusters.

Finally, a 45-minute special pays homage and bids farewell to Craig’s Bond with a look at his 15-year, six-film run as the most famous British spy of all time. Craig was initially received with skepticism by fans of the 007 franchise, but ended up becoming a fan-favorite after making his debut as the secret agent in 2006’s Casino Royale. The special includes never-before-seen footage and an interview with Craig himself.

You can check out the full list of features below:

- ANATOMY OF A SCENE: MATERA – In true Bond fashion, there is an incredible pre-credit sequence featured in No Time To Die. A breathless chase shot in Matera that starts on foot, then motorcycle, then car. Not just any car either - the iconic Aston Martin DB5! Through interviews with Daniel Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga, plus on-set interviews with key members of the crew, we discover how the filmmakers shot this breathtaking sequence.

- KEEPING IT REAL: THE ACTION OF NO TIME TO DIE – In a world full of CGI-heavy action films, the Bond franchise proudly stands out from the crowd for always shooting practical stunts, without the use of special effects. In this piece we see how No Time To Die continues with this tradition with its amazing action sequences.

- A GLOBAL JOURNEY – Exotic locations are synonymous with all Bond movies and No Time To Die is no different. As well as returning to Bond’s spiritual home, Jamaica, for Daniel Craig’s final outing, we also go on a global journey taking in Italy, Norway and Scotland. We’ll hear from Daniel Craig, Cary Fukunaga, other key cast and filmmakers, on what it was like filming at these spectacular locations.

- DESIGNING BOND – Production designer Mark Tildesley and costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb, along with cast and other filmmakers, discuss the inspiration, challenges and trials of concepting and making such remarkable sets and costumes for the iconic Bond franchise.

- BEING JAMES BOND* – In this special 45-minute retrospective, Daniel Craig candidly reflects on his 15-year adventure as James Bond. Including never-before-seen archival footage from Casino Royale to the 25th film No Time To Die, Craig shares his personal memories in conversation with 007 producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, in the lead up to his final performance as James Bond.

No Time to Die will be available in 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on December 21.

