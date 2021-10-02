All the time we've had to wait for James Bond's 25th installment is just about over. A new promo for No Time to Die, highlighting the film's impending October 8 release, also gives some exciting glimpses into the film's action and relationships. The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig in his final outing as Agent 007.

The new promo reinforces that this is Craig's final performance as Bond, and that all of his previous installments have led to this final chapter. While there's not a ton of new footage in this spot, it serves to really bring together all of the strong moments from the other trailers and television promos.

There's the epic shot of Bond and Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) closely circled and gunned down in a town square. Bond appears to be working closely alongside Nomi (Lashana Lynch), who has taken over his moniker during his five year absence following the events of Spectre. There are even some quick shots of the franchise's latest villain Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek). In the words of the promo, "nothing can prepare you for the epic conclusion."

No Time to Die was initially set for release in November of 2019, but the departure of original director Danny Boyle led the studio to migrate to April 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic evidently threw a wrench into that date, which paved the way for MGM and Eon Productions to select October 8 of this year. This film is just one of many in a very, very crowded October, though there's an argument to be made for this to be the most anticipated film of the month. After all, it has been just shy of six years since the last film in the Bond franchise.

Aside from Craig, Seydoux, Lynch, and Malek, No Time to Die sees the return of Ralph Fiennes as M, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, and Christoph Waltz as Blofeld. Newcomers to the cast include Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, and David Dencik. Aside from directing, Fukunaga also had a hand in the film's script, which is co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade.

Tickets are now available for No Time to Die, which hits theaters this Friday.

The plot for No Time to Die is as follows:

"In 'No Time To Die,' Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

