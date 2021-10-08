No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga has shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the Italy sets of the James Bond film. No Time to Die opens with a stunning sequence filmed entirely on IMAX cameras in the towns of Matera and Gravina di Puglia.

Fukunaga’s stash, shared on Instagram, includes videos of the vintage Aston Martin DB5 doing donuts onset, a video of a crew member lugging a massive IMAX camera through a medieval archway, and also on-location images, one of which highlighted a “squadron of DB5s” ready for action. Additionally, the filmmaker also shared a picture of what he described as “improv sides” which could potentially be a spoiler, so scroll through his post with caution.

Fukunaga made sure to include a spoiler warning in his caption as well. “If you don’t like spoilers then don’t look at these BTS from Italy - Matera & Gravina di Puglia,” he wrote, before adding a bit of commentary to go with each picture/video. "Thank you for sharing! That was some next-level camera manning,” the official IMAX Instagram account replied in the comments section, perhaps making a reference to the video in which the cameraman rehearsed a quick shot, maneuvering through the cramped location with a huge camera on his shoulder.

No Time to Die serves as star Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film as James Bond. His tenure as the iconic British spy began with 2006’s Casino Royale, and he followed it up with Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012, and Spectre in 2015.

Fukunaga is perhaps best known for having helmed the first season of HBO’s True Detective, until now, that is. No Time to Die is the first Bond film to have been directed by an American. But Fukunaga wasn’t the first choice for the job; he stepped in only after original director Danny Boyle dropped out, citing creative differences. The film has been marred by numerous delays; first because of Boyle’s departure, then after Craig seriously injured himself, and then because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the film to be pushed back by over a year-and-a-half.

No Time to Die, co-starring Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, and Christoph Waltz, released exclusively in theaters on Friday. It arrives with over $100 million in the bank from international territories already. You can check out Fukunaga’s Instagram post here:

