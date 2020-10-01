Watch: Billie Eilish’s James Bond Music Video ‘No Time to Die’ Is a Haunting Theme

We’ve been writing up bits and pieces of James Bond 25, now known as No Time to Die, for a while now, but 2020 has been mostly concerned with delays and other complications due to COVID-19. One bright spot in that developing story has been the musical stylings of one Billie Eilish, the young and talented musician who’s delivering this film’s theme song.

We reported that Eilish would be writing and performing the theme song back in January of this year, which is basically a million years ago. That was followed by a “special performance” at the 2020 Oscars and a tease of said theme song, “No Time to Die”, a couple weeks later. The full song itself has been out for a while now, more than six months, and Eilish has performed it pre-COVID. Today marks the first debut of the official music video, seen above. Hopefully we’ll be able to hear it in theaters (if you are so inclined to do so) this November 20th.

It’ll be Daniel Craig‘s last run as James Bond, this time for director / writer Cary Joji Fukunaga who co-wrote with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and longtime Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. Oscar-winner Rami Malek gets to play the villain here, along with Christoph Waltz‘s Blofeld expected to appear along, and a new femme fatale played by Ana de Armas.

Returning are Ralph Fiennes as M, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Miss Moneypenny, Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, and Rory Kinnear as Tanner. Joining the cast as franchise newcomers will be Lashana Lynch, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen.