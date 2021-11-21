The 25th James Bond film No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, seems to pass some sort of milestone or box office record every week. This weekend it just completed arguably 007 biggest mission to date. It passed F9 at the global box office to become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the pandemic.

With No Time to Die crossing the $700 million mark last weekend, we knew it was only a matter of time for this to happen and Bond seemed to have all the time in the world to accomplish this feat, but the only question was when? Daniel Craig’s final film as the titular spy is crossing the $733 million mark globally this weekend which more than eclipses F9’s $725 million. It has made $154 million domestically in the United States and $574 million internationally. In a statement released by Chairman of MGM’s Film Group Michael De Luca and MGM’s Film Group President Pamela Abdy, the two celebrated the news saying:

We are so thrilled to see audiences returning to theaters across the world and for their ongoing support of the theatrical experience. After a long delay, we are especially gratified to know No Time to Die has entertained so many moviegoers the world over. Along with our partners at Eon, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, all of us at MGM are grateful to the teams at Universal Pictures, United Artists Releasing and in our own MGM territories for their tremendous efforts to cross this great milestone with No Time to Die. This achievement is a testament to Daniel Craig and the entire cast, as well as our director Cary Fukunaga, producers Michael and Barbara, and the crew for making an incredible film. We extend our thanks to our exhibitor and promotional partners for remaining steadfast in their support of the film

This is another reminder that a majority of the filmgoing audience still want to see their films on the big screen and this may have been one of the first movies since the start of the pandemic that people wanted to go back to the theater to see it multiple times. With so many grand action scenes, some of which were shot in IMAX, emotional moments, Hans Zimmer’s musical score, and with this being Craig’s final time as Bond, it is hard to resist the urge to see this epic again and again after so many delays. You may only live twice, but this conclusion to Craig’s Bond is apparently eternal.

The film had the usual series rollout with it opening first in late September in most markets like the UK before premiering in America in early October. Like most films in this franchise, it has been overseas where the movie has made the most money. 79% of its box office is international and in more than a handful of markets this has become Universal's highest-grossing film in history.

Like Bond being chased in an ancient Italian city, this film's legs are fit, born to run, and show no signs of stopping anytime soon. Diamonds are forever and so is Bond. For all the latest No Time to Die and 007 news, stick with Collider.

