Daniel Craig and Lashana Lynch reveal what people would be surprised to learn about the making of 'No Time to Die.'

With director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die now playing around the world and opening in North America this Friday, I recently got to speak with Daniel Craig and Lashana Lynch about making the highly anticipated James Bond movie. Written by Fukunaga alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Craig’s final Bond movie picks up with James Bond having left active service. Of course, his peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain (Rami Malek) armed with dangerous new technology. No Time to Die sees the return of Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), Naomie Harris (Miss Moneypenny), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Christoph Waltz (Blofeld) and Rory Kinnear (Tanner). Joining them will be franchise newcomers Lashana Lynch (who plays the new 007), David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Ana de Armas.

During the interview, Daniel Craig and Lashana Lynch talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a James Bond movie, how they blew up the Bond stage, why they strive to make these movies as realistic as possible, which of Lynch’s friends and family were most excited when she landed this role, and more. In addition, since Lynch plays 007 and Craig used to be 007, I asked which of them is the better 007.

Watch what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Daniel Craig and Lashana Lynch

Who is the better 007?

What would surprise fans to learn about the making of No Time to Die?

How it takes two years to make a Bond movie.

How they strive to make the movies as realistic as possible.

Which of Lynch’s friends and family were most excited when she landed this role?

