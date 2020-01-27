Ben Whishaw Teases How ‘No Time to Die’ Connects to All of Daniel Craig’s Bond Films

While promoting his new starring role in Aneil Karia‘s Surge at Sundance, Ben Whishaw spared a moment to talk about the highly anticipated spy-thriller, No Time to Die. Whishaw returns as the tech-savvy Q, reprising the role he played in Skyfall and Spectre alongside franchise star Daniel Craig. Also known as Bond 25, No Time to Die hails from director Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation) and will see James Bond pulled back into espionage and intrigue by a CIA connection, despite the fact that he has left active service. The film arrives Stateside on April 10th.

During the interview for Surge, Whishaw teased that No Time to Die, which features Craig’s last appearance in the role, will honor the films that came before it. Just what exactly that means is anyone’s guess, and we won’t know for sure until the film arrives, but that means that plot lines (and, likely, characters) that showed up in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre are all fair game here.

Here’s what Whishaw had to say about just what fans can expect from the film,

It’s Daniel’s last film as James Bond, so I think what they can look forward to is a kind of summing up, I guess, of all of the previous Bond films that Daniel’s done. There are strands from all of the films in it, kind of reaching a conclusion.

Whishaw also talked about his experience under director Fukunaga, revealing what might have been quite the interesting on-set approach for a big-budget franchise feature.

What about working with Cary [Joji Fukunaga]? It was great. And you know what was amazing is that he treated it, or was able to approach it, it felt to me almost as if it were an independent film. You know? And it was quite improvisational … we didn’t do many takes. It was very light. Sometimes quite chaotic, but I’m very excited to see how he’s constructed the final film.

As curious as I am to see what an “indie” Bond movie looks like, I’d imagine that most Bond fans are curiouser still about how Craig’s character closes out his run and what No Time to Die has to say about the future of the franchise.

