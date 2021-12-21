Director Cary Joji Fukunaga took a deep dive into the rather bold ending of No Time to Die, star Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film as the iconic British spy James Bond. It is a role that Craig had been playing since 2006’s Casino Royale. In an interview with Empire, Fukunaga spoke about conveying a sense of finality with the film, which ended with Bond sacrificing himself to save his daughter and the rest of the world.

No Time to Die was always supposed to be Craig’s last hurrah as Agent 007, and Fukunaga revealed that the ending of the film was set in stone before he’d even signed on to direct. In the film, Craig's Bond infiltrates the villain Safin's lair, where he bests him in combat. But Bond surrenders himself to fate when he realizes that he cannot escape a bid to destroy Safin's island hideout. He is killed in a missile strike. Fukunaga said:

“In my first meeting with Daniel and the producers, they said that’s how they wanted the story. They felt that was an ending. I was like, ‘Well, it’s a result of an ending, but we don’t know what happens. It has to be earned.’”

Image via MGM

Fukunaga, best known for films such as Sin Nombre and Beasts of the Southern Wild, in addition to directing the first season of HBO’s True Detective, wasn’t the first choice for the job. He came in after original director Danny Boyle dropped out. Fukunaga said that he was “struggling” with the specifics of how Bond would die, and that the final decisions about the sequence were made after filming had already begun.

But once he knew what he wanted, Fukunaga didn’t want to leave room for any speculation about Bond’s predicament, nor did he want to be too graphic. He said:

“I wasn’t trying to be obtuse with it. I wanted to be clear with it. But I wanted it to be tasteful. We didn’t want that shot in Terminator 2 where you see Sarah Connor turning into bones. But we wanted to show that he wasn’t going to jump down a sewer at the last second. So that wider shot of the island being pummelled was a mixture of macro and micro. The full effect is, ‘Yes, he’s gone, but he succeeded in making sure none of that weapons would go on into the future.’”

Craig was previously on the fence about returning as Bond after his fourth film in the franchise, Spectre. But after taking some time off to regroup, he announced that he’d be back one last time. No Time to Die was delayed by over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was released to largely positive reviews in October. It has emerged as the year’s highest-grossing English language film, with nearly $800 million worldwide. Although, Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to overtake it in a matter of days.

