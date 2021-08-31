MGM has just released the final international trailer for No Time To Die. The 25th installment of the James Bond franchise features Daniel Craig's fifth and final turn as 007, and the new trailer, which reveals different footage from the U.S. version, serves in part to remind us that the wait for this movie is almost over.

The notion that Bond is caught in the middle of a larger mystery, that all of his villains are connected, and that his greatest enemy might be some twisted mirror image of himself are ideas that the franchise has been playing with since Craig stepped into the role, but they gather added weight with the knowledge that this is his final film. The trailer certainly adds to the sense that this is the biggest threat Bond has ever faced. Prominently featuring returning players Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes, as well as new-to-the-franchise faces in Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas, even the cast is huge.

Image via Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM

RELATED: How to Watch the James Bond Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay he wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the film garnered headlines in March of 2020, when it became one of the first to delay its release in response to the COVID pandemic, even as doing so reportedly cost MGM more than $30 million. Its release date was revised again and again and again. MGM reportedly considered selling the film to a streaming service in light of all of the delays, rumors that were strengthened when news broke that Amazon was acquiring the company, though producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson quickly asserted their insistence that the franchise would remain in theaters. The current plan certainly seems to be on firmer ground, with a red carpet premiere planned at the Royal Albert Hall.

No Time To Die arrives in U.K. theaters on September 30 and U.S. theaters on October 8. Check out the new international trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

KEEP READING: 'No Time to Die' Director Says Rami Malek's Villain Is Bigger Than Any Bond Villain Before

Share Share Tweet Email

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Review: An Engrossing Look at the Manipulation of Monica Lewinsky Lewinsky is an executive producer on the newest installment of the Emmy-winning 'American Crime Story' series, covering the Bill Clinton impeachment.

Read Next