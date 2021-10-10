No Time to Die, star Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film as the iconic British spy James Bond, finished its opening weekend with $56 million domestically, which is lower than the $60 estimate that was reported on Friday. However, The film added nearly $90 million from 66 markets for a running international tally of $257.4 million, taking its worldwide total to $313 million. This is without China, where the film will open on October 29. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die cost a reported $250-300 million, before advertising.

This is the second-worst opening of Craig’s Bond movies, only coming in ahead of his first, Casino Royale. To put things in context, that film opened to $40 million 15 years ago, in about 1,000 fewer theaters. Skyfall remains the top-performing film of Craig’s tenure as Bond; it made $88.4 million in its opening weekend, back in 2012. Spectre debuted with $70 million in 2015, while Quantum of Solace earned $67.5 million in its first three days in 2008.

Additionally, No Time to Die clocks in at a franchise-topping two hours and forty-three minutes, which probably influenced the number of showtimes that theaters are able to squeeze in, although long runtimes haven’t impacted the Avengers movies. Missing also is the bump in box office numbers that you’d normally expect from a “final chapter” in a mostly-liked franchise. It would appear that crossing the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office could be a tall ask for No Time to Die as Skyfall is the only film in the franchise to have crossed that milestone.

No Time to Die also stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, and Christoph Waltz, among others. No Time to Die is in theaters now.

