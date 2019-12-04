New ‘No Time to Die’ Images Provide a Glimpse at James Bond’s Next Adventure

0

Following this morning’s trailer for the new James Bond movie No Time to Die, MGM has also released eight new images for the upcoming thriller. These images showcase both returning characters like Bond, M, Moneypenny, and Blofeld as well as newcomers to the franchise like Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek.

The big question for this film is whether it has what it takes to join the Bond greats, or if it will sink to the bottom of the franchise. There were high hopes for Spectre, but that landed with a thud thanks to its clumsy retconning and attempt to make Blofeld a thing without really establishing much of a character. What makes No Time to Die so curious is that it actively links up with Spectre by bringing back Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) and Madeline Swan (Lea Seydoux). I know that serialized storytelling in franchise films is all the rage, but perhaps after No Time to Die, the series may return to standalone adventures that seem to suit the character better. Of course, I may end up eating my words if the serialized nature of No Time to Die pans out.

Check out the No Time to Die images below. The film opens April 10, 2020 and stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes.

Here’s the official synopsis for No Time to Die: