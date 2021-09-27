No Time to Die is heading to theaters this October and it's coming in a big way. Literally. According to Variety, the fifth installment in Daniel Craig's Bond series will usher in the opening of Germany's biggest Imax screen yet. Opening on September 30th, Germany's biggest Imax screen will celebrate its opening with the premiere of the next Bond film.

No Time to Die is the final film for Craig but it also has a screenplay co-written by none other than Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Craig, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, and more. After many delays and feeling as if we had all the time to die, the film is finally coming out.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga, who shot the film with 15/70mm film cameras, which lend themselves well to the IMAX format. As Variety writes, the theater holding the IMAX "seats 574, and features Imax with Laser technology and Imax’s 12-channel sound technology with new side and overhead channels for greater range and precision."

Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX said:

“The IMAX at Traumpalast redefines the ‘big screen.' With Lochmann Filmtheaterbetriebe, we’ve created an unforgettable moviegoing experience where fans can truly immersive themselves in the world’s biggest blockbusters on the world’s largest screen. As we continue to grow in Germany and open new iconic locations around the world, the Imax at Traumpalast will become an exciting flagship location at a critical time for fans seeking premium, differentiated experiences.”

Marius and Heinz Lochman said in a statement:

“Audiences in Germany and beyond will travel far and wide to see the Imax at Traumpalast, from its enormous screen and incredible audio to the luxurious seating and other exciting amenities the theater has to offer. We’re proud to partner with Imax on this new, record-breaking location and can’t wait to start letting fans in the door.”

No Time to Die hits theaters, finally, on October 8th and we can't wait to take this journey with Craig one last time.

