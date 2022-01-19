The film will be re-released to help celebrate James Bond’s 60th anniversary and will feature a new exclusive Q & A from the cast and crew.

2021 is now in the rearview mirror, but one of the bright spots to come out of the last year was being able to see new blockbuster films back on the big screen and one of the biggest releases was the 25th James Bond Film No Time to Die. Up until the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was the biggest Hollywood film to come out of the pandemic, and it appears Daniel Craig’s 007 is not done yet. To help celebrate the 60th Anniversary of James Bond’s first big screen outing, Dr. No, MGM and EON Productions are re-releasing No Time to Die in IMAX starting Friday, January 21st.

These special showings will also come with an exclusive Q&A from Craig, Director Cary Joji Fukunaga, and series’ Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. MGM has also created a special 60th Anniversary logo for the event which can be viewed here and the previously released documentary Being James Bond: The Daniel Craig Story, which was previously an Apple TV+ exclusive, is now available to watch on the official James Bond YouTube Channel.

No Time To Die was the first James Bond film to use IMAX cameras and in a press release for the upcoming event MGM’s Motion Picture Chairman Michael De Luca stated, “No Time To Die, which was the only movie released last year to have sequences shot with IMAX Film Cameras, captured the attention of both critics and audiences alike when it was first released globally in theaters last fall, eventually becoming one of the biggest films of 2021”. He continued, saying, “What better way to celebrate 007 turning 60 than to offer fans an opportunity to experience the film again in the most immersive theatrical environment.”

Image Via MGM

No Time to Die was filled with so much thrilling action, including an opening chase sequence in the gorgeous city of Matera and a Cuba nightclub shootout, which were a few of the sequences shot in IMAX. The action found in this film is up there with the best action set pieces in the series’ long history. Fukunaga also expressed his excitement saying that:

“Shooting on 15 perf - IMAX film is the pinnacle of large format filmmaking - there is nothing out there to compare it to, not even the highest resolution digital cameras can render the color detail and breadth of those massive negative frames; I was excited beyond belief to be the first Bond director to work with these cameras and honored we could give Daniel’s 5th Bond the sendoff he deserved, and audiences the maximum theatrical ride.”

No Time to Die was the final James Bond film for Craig, and even in a pandemic he reminded us that he can still draw crowds. The film made $774 million worldwide in its initial run and, like De Luca stated, this particular 007 mission was universally loved by both critics and fans alike. Because of that, it makes sense to re-release the film in some capacity. Especially given the success that Spider-Man is having right now and the fact that, besides Scream, there will not be anything substantial out until Uncharted hits theaters in mid-February.

No Time to Die was unlike any Bond film we had ever seen before, with a surprisingly emotional love story that boasted an ending that fans of the series will be talking about for years to come.

No Time to Die re-releases in IMAX on January 21st.

