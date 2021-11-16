Ever since movie theaters have opened back up, the box office has seen it’s fair share of mild victories, surprising successes, and under performing efforts. One of the films that is chugging along and seemingly does not want to die, even though it has been in theaters for more than a month in most markets, is the 25th James Bond adventure No Time to Die. This past weekend the film has achieved two major feats. First off, the Cary Joji Fukunaga directed and Daniel Craig starring film surpassed F9’s $558.2 million internationally to become the highest grossing Hollywood film at the international box office in the pandemic era.

Grossing $558.2 million as of Sunday, the film has also managed to cross $700 million at the worldwide box office. This is coming off previously announced accomplishments like No Time to Die surpassing Skyfall’s lifetime gross in 18 markets and Spectre’s lifetime gross in 22 markets. The film has also gone on to become Universal’s top earner of all time in the U.K., Ireland, Netherlands, and Switzerland all the while becoming the fifth highest grossing film of all time in the U.K. passing big blockbuster epics like Avengers: Endgame.

RELATED: A History of James Bond Video GamesBond fans in the United States might be surprised by this kind of continued success due to the film's lukewarm $56 million opening weekend, but it has been in the international markets where Craig’s last outing as Bond has really shined. After all, more so than most franchise properties, James Bond is an internationally beloved character. The film opened in Australia this past weekend, its last major market, where it made a staggering $8.2 million. This is hands down the best performance a film in this market has seen in the pandemic era.

When you combine the film's international gross with the $150 million it has made in North America up to this point, that comes out to around $708.6 million worldwide. This is all despite the film hitting premium VOD last week and while F9 is still king of the pandemic worldwide box office at $721 million, that appears to be 007’s next target. It is very possible that No Time to Die will hit and surpass that number within days. It is only a matter of time and this action spy thriller that has captured both the hearts of fans and Critics alike shows no signs of stopping.

There has been so much debate about whether the future of the film industry is at home or on the big screen. While that debate rages on, it is big blockbuster films like No Time to Die and F9 that remind us that people are still clamoring for their favorite franchise films to be on the biggest screen possible. Especially given that this was Craig’s last time as Bond and that this epic narrative wrapped up his 007’s five film emotional arc, something Bond fans had not seen before Craig’s era, this film has been a proven must watch experience in theaters. For all the latest box office news and the inevitable next record No Time to Die will break, stick with Collider.

